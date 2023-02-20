Simu Liu slams celebrity look-alike segment during NBA All-Star Weekend Game

'Shang-Chi' actor Simu Liu is clarifying his criticism of a celebrity look-alike segment aired during this weekend's 'NBA Celebrity All-Star Game', featuring a side-by-side vantage of him and an audience member who appeared to be of Asian descent

Pic/Simu Liu's Instagram

'Shang-Chi' actor Simu Liu is clarifying his criticism of a celebrity look-alike segment aired during this weekend's 'NBA Celebrity All-Star Game', featuring a side-by-side vantage of him and an audience member who appeared to be of Asian descent.

The actor initially tweeted that the segment "wasn't cool", once the big-screen comparison was brought to his attention by a fan's tweet, reports 'People' magazine.

He recently followed up with a second tweet clarifying his message. "To be perfectly clear the entire org and ops team surrounding all-star have been nothing but absolutely stellar to myself and all my friends. This was just one person with a camera. and no disrespect to my man in the videotron either! he's gorgeous we just don't look alike," Liu, 33, wrote.

'People' further states that Liu played in the 'NBA Celebrity All-Star Game' for Team Dwyane, headed by former NBA star Dwyane Wade. Among his teammates were rapper 21 Savage, singer Janelle Monae and NFL star DK Metcalf, who was crowned MVP.

Also Read : Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023

Team Dwayne just barely defeated Team Ryan with a score of 81-78. Liu and his teammates battled Kane Brown, WWE's The Miz and Jimmy Kimmel Live! standout Guillermo Rodriguez, who played for the team led by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is already set to be a part of the star-studded roster for the NBA all-star celebrity game in Salt Lake City and will be seen playing alongside Marvel Star Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam among others.

Among others who will join Ranveer for the game include five-time American Music Award winner Kane Brown, Grammy Award-winning recording artist 21 Savage, Grammy Award-winning recording artist & actress Janelle Monae, Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Cordae, actors Sinqua Walls and Everett Osborne.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever