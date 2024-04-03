Taylor Swift rose to prominence as a country pop singer with the songs 'Love Story', 'You Belong With Me', 'Shake It Off', 'Blank Space', and 'Bad Blood' to name a few.

Taylor Swift Pic/Instagram

Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire solely based on her music

2024 is the year of Taylor Swift! The songstress has garnered headlines once again after Forbes named her to the list of billionaires this year. She joined 264 others to make it to the ten-figure club. As per Forbes, “Swift, whose record-breaking, five-continent Eras Tour is the first to surpass USD 1 billion in revenue. The 34-year-old pop star amassed an estimated USD 1.1 billion fortune, based on earnings from the blockbuster tour, the value of her music catalog, and her real estate portfolio. Swift is the first musician to hit ten-figure status solely based on her songs and performances.”

Taylor, who boasts a following of 283 million on Instagram, started her music career at the age of 14. She rose to prominence as a country pop singer with the songs 'Love Story', 'You Belong With Me', 'Shake It Off', 'Blank Space', and 'Bad Blood' to name a few.

She recently emerged victorious at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, clinching the prestigious Artist of the Year accolade, all thanks to her dedicated fanbase, the Swifties! Despite her absence from the ceremony held in Los Angeles, the 'Lover' star graciously accepted the award via a prerecorded speech, expressing her gratitude and hinting at "exciting things coming up." Looking ahead, Swift teased her forthcoming ventures, notably her 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' slated for release on April 19.

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift made history by winning the Grammy for Album of the Year four times, being the only artist to do so. As she accepted the award for ‘Midnights’, she said, "For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much." She also won a Grammy for 'Best Pop Vocal Album'.

(With inputs from ANI)