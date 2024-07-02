Singer Zayn Malik wore a regal navy chenille sherwani by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

Zayn Malik Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Zayn Malik exudes desi vibes in sherwani by Manish Malhotra for a magazine shoot x 00:00

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik graced the cover of a magazine, and while it might sound mundane, it isn’t for the desi folk as he decided to don multiple sherwanis by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Manish took to Instagram and shared details of Zayn’s look.

He wrote, “Global music icon Zayn Malik graces the cover in our regal navy chenille sherwani. Adorned with intricate ivory embroidery, this piece draws inspiration from the exquisite architectures of Rajasthan. Complementing his attire, Zayn is seen wearing the Manish Malhotra High Jewellery signature collar pins, encrusted with brilliant-cut diamonds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld)

Last month, Zayn shared that he regrets not taking time to appreciate his time with the English-Irish pop boy band One Direction, which was formed in London in 2010. "The main thing that I always feel bad about when I look back over my life is not enjoying the band enough," Malik said on the Zach Sang Show. "I feel like I just took things too seriously, you know? I'm grateful that I'm able to be happier now. I can enjoy things and own my perspective a bit, you know? Like, a glass half full versus it being half empty. That's my choice."

Malik surprised the world by leaving the mega-popular British boy band in 2015. A year later, the group, which featured Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson, announced an extended break.

The singer is a dad to daughter Khai who was born in September 2020, when he was with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The couple split up a year later in October 2021 after an alleged incident that took place between Malik and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid. Zayn was charged with four criminal offences of harassment after the alleged altercation with Yolanda.

Later, Zayn gave an official statement on his Social Media Account and wrote, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in, a place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

After pleading no contest, he was put on 90-day probation for each of his four offences and was asked to take part in an anger management course.

(With inputs from ANI)