Videos from the The Smashing Machine premiere at Venice Film Festival have surfaced online that show Dwayne Johnson getting teary-eyed after receiving a 15-minute standing ovation

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, had an emotional moment at the Venice Film Festival 2025 . He stepped into the shoes of UFC fighter Mark Kerr in the movie The Smashing Machine, which had its world premiere on Monday. Videos from the same have surfaced online that show Dwayne getting teary-eyed after receiving a 15-minute standing ovation from the audience. Watch the video below.

Dwayne Johnson on The Smashing Machine

Dwayne was quoted by AP, stating, “I have for a long time wanted this. The transformation part was something I was really hungry to do. I've been very fortunate to have the career that I've had and make the films that I have, but there was just this voice inside of me, this little voice, like what if I can do more.”

The actor, best known for big-budget action movies and comedies, is already sparking Oscar buzz for his transformation in the film from Benny Safdie. He also reunited with Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt.

Interestingly, Dwayne was joined in Venice by the man he's portraying in the film. Kerr is a two-time UFC heavyweight tournament winner and MMA fighter who retired in 2009. Known as The Smashing Machine, Kerr also struggled with addiction to painkillers and opioids, overdosing twice.

Before Johnson was best known as the star of franchises like Jumanji and the Fast & Furious series, as well as a producer and business owner, he made his name in wrestling. A third-generation wrestler, he won eight WWE championships. He remembered meeting Kerr in the late 1990s and said how much he looked up to him. This film, he said, feels like a full-circle moment.

More about The Smashing Machine

The Smashing Machine takes place between the years 1997 and 2000, a tumultuous time in both Kerr's professional and personal life. His relationship with then-girlfriend Dawn Staples was particularly volatile.

The film is playing in the main competition, with titles like Frankenstein, Bugonia, The Voice of Hind Rajab, La Grazia, and No Other Choice also vying for the top prizes, including acting and directing awards. Winners will be announced on September 6.

The Smashing Machine will open in North American theatres on October 3.