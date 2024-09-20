The narrative encapsulates a social commentary about workers being crushed by corporate giants without being provided adequate benefits or due comfort

Transformers One review

Film: Transformers One (Animation/3D)

Cast (voices): Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Isaac C. Singleton Jr.

Director: Josh Cooley

Rating: 3/5

Runtime: 104 mins

Transformers One is an impressive update to the Transformers cinematic world. There’s an origin story to tell and enough sly references to the franchise’s past, to whet your appetite. This issue is a refreshing addition to the series, lending renewed vigour and beats that lend a whole new meaning to what transpired before. The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, were once friends who bonded like brothers and they were the ones who triggered the changes on Cybertron.

Directed by Josh Cooley, “Transformers One” written by Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, is spawned from animated and live-action hit series and franchise based on Hasbro’s Transformers toys.

The narrative encapsulates a social commentary about workers being crushed by corporate giants without being provided adequate benefits or due comforts. On the surface this film is about two best buddies Orion Pax and D-16, who dare to break conventions, learn a deep-seated secret about their existence and powers and finally turn on each other as a consequence of differing world views. We also learn of Sentinel Prime’s evil intentions and how it eventually decided the fate of Cybertron.

Most of Transformers One takes place on Cybertron. Cybertron has been invaded by enemies, many of the Primes were killed, Energon has become scarce, and most of the surviving robots of Cybertron were forced into identured labour as underground miners, who are forbidden to go to the surface of the planet. Orion Pax, D-16, Elita-1 and B-127 – are all missing their “transformation cog.” So, initially they lack the power to morph at will into their secondary shapes.

It’s a bleak period and only Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) is willing to stretch his abilities in order to reach for the truth. Some of the character arcs feel rushed and the origin story world building is not exacting enough. The voice performances though are pretty much in keeping with the animatronics.

Cooley’s narrative has good pace and entertaining moments. There’s also a lot of action to go along with that. The sound engineering makes for momentous moments. The comedic elements work up hilarity for kids and adults alike. The 38 year gap between the first Transformers animation movie “The Transformers: The Movie” and this ‘One’ may have been unduly long but its been worth it. The action fits into the story seamlessly and the short runtime allows even kids to sit through it all comfortably. This is a prequel that is likely to lend renewed vigour to the franchise’s future aspirations.