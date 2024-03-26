'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse turn parents, take baby on stroll in LA

'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have welcomed their first child. While the couple has not confirmed the news, they were spotted with their child in a park

Actor Robert Pattinson, most popularly known for playing a vampire in the Twilight saga has been dating singer and actress Suki Waterhouse since 2018. It was in 2022 that the couple confirmed their relationship. Now, the two have embraced parenthood welcoming their first-born.

Recently, pictures of the couple taking a stroll with their new born surfaced on social media. In the new pictures, Robert is seen wearing a grey hoodie covering his head, a pair of shorts, and a padded coat; as he took a pink pram along with Suki following just beside him. Suki opted for a black coat, which she paired with grey trousers. Both of them also had baseball caps on their head.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse during a stroll around Los Angeles with their baby! pic.twitter.com/ZwUG0628Rm — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) March 26, 2024

Suki Waterhouse confirmed her pregnancy during her performance at a concert last year. Flaunting her baby bump at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, she wore a shimmery pink bodycon dress paired with a pastel pink faux fur jacket.

In a viral video, Suki can be heard saying, "I decided to wear something sparkly today to try to distract you from something else that's going on. I'm not sure it’s working."

Despite dating since 2018, Robert and Suki made their relationship official with their first red-carpet appearance on December 3, 2022, at the Dior fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Giza, Egypt. A source shared with E! News, "Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it. They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki’s hair and gave her another loving kiss."

Before Suki, Robert was dating singer FKA Twigs, his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and Nina Schubert.

Workwise, Robert will be playing the lead in the upcoming film The Batman Part 2. The thriller will be releasing in theatres on October 3, 2025. He will also star in Adam McKay-directed Average Height, Average Build with Robert Downey Jr. Reports claim the film follows a serial killer who persuades political lobbyists to change laws that would make it easier for Robert's character to kill.