Breaking News
BJP is 'washing machine' which people facing graft charges can join: Sharad Pawar
Banks have all details when it comes to loan default by farmers: Uddhav Thackeray
Arun Gawli's aide who jumped parole held in Navi Mumbai
Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case
DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate, seizes over 16 kg gold and Rs 2.65 crore cash
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Womens Day 2024 Claire Dunphy to Samantha Jones TV show characters that are a beacon of inspiration
<< Back to Elections 2024

Women's Day 2024: Claire Dunphy to Samantha Jones, TV show characters that are a beacon of inspiration

Updated on: 07 March,2024 04:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

On this Women's Day 2024, let's take a look at female characters on TV who have continued to inspire women over the years

Women's Day 2024: Claire Dunphy to Samantha Jones, TV show characters that are a beacon of inspiration

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article
Women's Day 2024: Claire Dunphy to Samantha Jones, TV show characters that are a beacon of inspiration
x
00:00

On Women's Day, let's celebrate the amazing women characters on TV who inspire us all. From Claire Dunphy balancing work and family in 'Modern Family' to Samantha Jones breaking societal norms in 'Sex and the City,' these characters empower women everywhere with their resilience and confidence.


1. Claire Dunphy (Modern Family)


Claire is an inspiring character as she navigates the challenges of a modern family while maintaining a successful career. Her ability to balance work and family life with humour and strength resonates with many women facing similar struggles, making her a relatable role model. Over the course of eleven seasons, Claire Dunphy was given a wholesome character arc. Viewers watched Claire Dunphy multitask between work and motherhood.


2. Samantha Jones (Sex and the City)

Samantha is an iconic figure who inspires women with her unapologetic confidence, independence, and open embrace of her sexuality. Her character challenges societal norms, encouraging women to break free from stereotypes and live authentically. And, who can forget the iconic quote that empowered women everywhere, 'I love you, but I love me more'. This memorable quote succinctly conveys the depth of her commitment to self-love and self-care. Despite her feelings for Smith, she prioritizes her own well-being and chooses to focus on nurturing herself first.

3. Jane Villanueva (Jane the Virgin)

Jane Villanueva is a determined and compassionate character, showcasing the strength of single mothers and their ability to pursue their dreams against all odds. Her journey reflects the challenges many women face and the power of resilience in overcoming obstacles.

4. Meredith Grey (Grey's Anatomy)

Meredith Grey is a resilient and accomplished surgeon who faces the challenges of her demanding profession head-on. Her character depicts the triumphs and struggles of women in high-pressure careers, inspiring others to persevere and excel in male-dominated fields.

5. Dr. Jean Milburn (Sex Education)

Dr. Jean Milburn (formerly Franklin) is a key character in the TV series played by Gillian Anderson. In the show, she takes on the role of a sex therapist and serves as the caring yet overly protective mother of Otis and Joy. Dr. Milburn's character is empowering, urging women to embrace fearlessness and unapologetically be themselves. She encourages women to ask important questions and maintain a curious outlook on life.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK