Gina Rodriguez’s popular telenovela Jane The Virgin gets an Indian adaptation; Aashim and Amy-led starrer to stream early next year

Gina Rodriguez

Through the five seasons of Jane The Virgin, many of us were glued to our TV screens, witnessing the protagonist’s misadventures as she navigated life, romance and of course, an unexpected pregnancy. Now, the popular telenovela is set for an Indian adaptation. Jio Cinema has reimagined the romantic dramedy with Amy Aela portraying the role that was made iconic by Gina Rodriguez in the original. Aashim Gulati, recently seen in Taj: Divided by Blood and Jee Karda, steps into the shoes of Justin Baldoni’s character, Rafael.



Aashim Gulati and Amy Aela

We hear the series, produced by Dice Media and Pocket Aces, went on floors in Mumbai late last year, with directors Prem Mistry and Debatma Mandal wrapping up the shoot by mid-2023. A source says that the telenovela, which was set in Miami, has been suitably adapted for the Indian audience.

“While the series has been reworked to lend it a local flavour, the essence remains the same. Like the original, it blends humour and an exploration of complex relationships, as it traces the protagonist’s journey from accidental insemination to the challenges of motherhood, love, and career. It was originally commissioned as a Voot series, but will now be released on Jio.” The team is planning an early 2024 release.