Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > 5 interesting facts about TXTs birthday boy Beomgyu

5 interesting facts about TXT's birthday boy Beomgyu

Updated on: 13 March,2023 04:20 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Beomgyu turns 22 today

5 interesting facts about TXT's birthday boy Beomgyu

Beomgyu/TXT on Instagram


Tomorrow X Together's (TXT) Beomgyu turns 22 today. Here's looking at 5 interesting facts about the birthday boy who is ruling the K-pop scene.


A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit)


Beomgyu's father introduced him to music and supported his dreams after realising he wanted a career in this field.  American music left an impact on him as he grew up listening to it. He also continues to be a huge fan of the Swedish iconic group ABBA.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit)

According to reports,  Beomgyu can speak three languages English, Korean, and Japanese.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit)

Beomgyu’s learnt to play the guitar from his dad. It's an added talent besides his fantastic singing and dancing skills.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit)

Fans don't just love his handsome face and fit body, besides his singing and dancing skills, they also love his feet! According to Wikifeet, an online database of celebrity feet, there are also a lot of people who really love Beomgyu’s feet and have given them a 5-star rating.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit

His favourite animal is bear and his favourite bird is parrot. 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit)

Here's wishing Beomgyu a happy birthday and a great year ahead!

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit)

