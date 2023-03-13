5 interesting facts about TXT's birthday boy Beomgyu

Beomgyu turns 22 today

Beomgyu/TXT on Instagram

Tomorrow X Together's (TXT) Beomgyu turns 22 today. Here's looking at 5 interesting facts about the birthday boy who is ruling the K-pop scene.

Also Read: BTS's Jungkook attends IU's 'The Golden Hour Concert' along with TXT's Soobin and Beomgyu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit)

Beomgyu's father introduced him to music and supported his dreams after realising he wanted a career in this field. American music left an impact on him as he grew up listening to it. He also continues to be a huge fan of the Swedish iconic group ABBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit)

According to reports, Beomgyu can speak three languages English, Korean, and Japanese.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit)

Beomgyu’s learnt to play the guitar from his dad. It's an added talent besides his fantastic singing and dancing skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit)

Fans don't just love his handsome face and fit body, besides his singing and dancing skills, they also love his feet! According to Wikifeet, an online database of celebrity feet, there are also a lot of people who really love Beomgyu’s feet and have given them a 5-star rating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit

His favourite animal is bear and his favourite bird is parrot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit)

Here's wishing Beomgyu a happy birthday and a great year ahead!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL (@txt_bighit)

Also Read: This is why BTS's Kim Taehyung took 3 Intravenous fluid injection shots