BIC Seven Awards 2024: BTS member Jungkook's solo track 'Seven' wins 'Song of the Year'

BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song, 'Seven' was unveiled in 2023. The summer song has an addictive and energising melody.

K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song, 'Seven' won the title of 'Song of the Year' at the '2024 BIC Seven Awards'. Jungkook's song beat 'Die For You' by Weeknd X Ariana Grande, 'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus, 'Rush' by Troye Sivan, 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish, and 'Water' by Tyla.

The digital single, unveiled in 2023, ranked No. 1 on Spotify after being streamed nearly 16 million times. The agency, BigHit Music, said the feat made Jungkook the first Korean soloist to land a song atop Spotify's global chart. The record also made 'Seven' the most streamed song newly listed on Spotify's global top songs chart.

The summer song, described as having an addictive and energizing melody, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes charts in 106 countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany, and France. At home, the song also claimed the top spot on Melon, Genie, Bugs, and other major charts.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Originally a hip-hop group, they expanded their musical style to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyrics have focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently serving as a cook while in military service. It has been reported that Jungkook flaunted his culinary skills in the past by sharing his own recipes, including perilla oil makguksu, ramen porridge, bulgogi, and cup noodle fried rice, through Weverse and personal broadcasts.

In an earlier statement, Jungkook had shared, "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I share this news, I feel heavy on one hand, and on the other hand, I'm reminded of precious memories with ARMY, so my heart warms up. Every moment I've spent with you has been the brightest time of my life."

The 'Standing Next to You' singer said he wouldn't ask his fans to "wait" until he can make music again but promised to get back to his chart career as soon as he can.

He added, "Thank you so much for supporting my dream and walking with me silently. I'm careful to tell you to wait for me while I'm in the military a year and a half is a long time, so I can't say anything selfish."

"I promise that I'll be back on stage with a more mature side where I always am," he continued. "I will miss you deeply in my heart as I wait for the day when we can meet again and share new stories. Please don't get sick, and stay healthy. I love you."

