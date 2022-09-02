Breaking News
Birthday special! J-Hope calls Jungkook 'September husband,' Thanks him for being born

Updated on: 02 September,2022 12:23 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Jungkook turned 25 on September 1

Jungkook/Instagram


BTS's youngest member, Jungkook turned 25 on September 1, and his group members ensured they wished him in their own quirky style. 


J-Hope posted a clip of Jungkook dancing at the launch party of his album Jack In The Box and captioned it, "We love your groovyyyy." He added the hashtags Jungkook birthday, Jungkookah Thank You For Being Born, and September husband. J-Hope also tweeted, "Sorry for my fault in my #OurYouJungkook #thank you for being by my side Jungkook #Master Jungkook _ May you live forever. #Jungkook must be _unconditionally_happy too."

Taehyung dropped a wish with a video of him sparring with Jungkook. He captioned the post, "@Happyjkday @Jungkook let's spar someday @Jungkook stay healthy and have a happy year."


Group leader Namjoon posted, "Happy birthday dummy Jungkook." Suga wrote, "Happy birthday to our maknae, have a happy day It's Suga hyung #JUNGKOOKDAY #The weather is fine."

The eldest member Jin posted, "hey Jungkook, happy birthday. If you want to hear more details call me."

