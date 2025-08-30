Breaking News
Maratha quota protest | Govt behaving worse than British empire: Manoj Jarange
Behind the scenes at Lalbaugcha Raja: "We could stand in line forever for a glimpse of Bappa"
Maratha protest deadlock threatens weekend travel, citizens brace delays
WhatsApp ‘challan app’ cons Mumbai driver of Rs 1.95 lakh
Mumbai: Train halts at Currey Road, Chinchpokli cancelled amid Ganeshotsav
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BLACKPINKs Rose tops the celebrity YouTuber charts with an estimate of Rs 69 cr earning yearly

BLACKPINK's Rose tops the celebrity YouTuber charts with an estimate of Rs 69 cr earning yearly

Updated on: 30 August,2025 06:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rose's global fame soared after collaborating with Bruno Mars on the 2024 hit APT., which broke records as the fastest K-pop song to hit 100M YouTube views, and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100

BLACKPINK's Rose tops the celebrity YouTuber charts with an estimate of Rs 69 cr earning yearly

Rose

Listen to this article
BLACKPINK's Rose tops the celebrity YouTuber charts with an estimate of Rs 69 cr earning yearly
x
00:00

Rosé, a BLACKPINK member, has been making waves not just in music but also on YouTube, where she has made a lot of money from her channel.

Rosé, a BLACKPINK member, has been making waves not just in music but also on YouTube, where she has made a lot of money from her channel.

According to Forbes Korea's recent study "K-pop fandom dominates YouTube," Rosé will be the most popular celebrity YouTuber in 2025. Her channel has 18.1 million followers and 86 published videos with a combined 3.6 billion views, resulting in an estimated annual income of approximately 11 billion won (Rs 69.9 cr).



Rose's achievements


Rosé had already achieved global renown as a member of BLACKPINK, but her collaboration with Bruno Mars on the 2024 smash single "APT." catapulted her to even greater international stardom. When it was released, the song became the fastest K-pop track in 2024 to reach 100 million views on YouTube. It also reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, breaking the record for the highest-charting single by a female K-pop singer, and stayed on the chart for 41 weeks in a row.

Within seven days of its release, the song received more than 100 million Spotify streams, cementing Rosé's status as a global sensation. Her influence was amplified when she was named one of Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People of the Year". Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is presently on a world tour called "Deadline," which is attracting large crowds all around the world.

Recent glimpses from the tour

The recent tour had some interesting moments from their Wembley performance. BLACKPINK's Lisa was one of the first celebrities to embrace the Labubu cult, helping to bring the blind-box collectables into the mainstream fashion industry. What began as a whimsical cultural crossover has evolved into a defining feature of Lisa's creative character. Her devotion was on full display at BLACKPINK's Deadline World Tour stop in London, UK, on Saturday night. Lisa turned heads in a unique pink Labubu-inspired ensemble, dressed by Brett Alan Nelson at Wembley Stadium, where the female quartet made their debut. Her attire included a fuzzy miniskirt and crop top with dramatic padded shoulders, a corseted bustier, and knee-high furry pink boots; she also wore the prettiest Labubu eye mask. Monroe himself pinned a bespoke pink Labubu to her waist.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

blackpink Lisa blackpink jennie Kpop Korean movies Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK