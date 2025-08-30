Rose's global fame soared after collaborating with Bruno Mars on the 2024 hit APT., which broke records as the fastest K-pop song to hit 100M YouTube views, and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100

Rosé, a BLACKPINK member, has been making waves not just in music but also on YouTube, where she has made a lot of money from her channel.

According to Forbes Korea's recent study "K-pop fandom dominates YouTube," Rosé will be the most popular celebrity YouTuber in 2025. Her channel has 18.1 million followers and 86 published videos with a combined 3.6 billion views, resulting in an estimated annual income of approximately 11 billion won (Rs 69.9 cr).

Rose's achievements

Rosé had already achieved global renown as a member of BLACKPINK, but her collaboration with Bruno Mars on the 2024 smash single "APT." catapulted her to even greater international stardom. When it was released, the song became the fastest K-pop track in 2024 to reach 100 million views on YouTube. It also reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, breaking the record for the highest-charting single by a female K-pop singer, and stayed on the chart for 41 weeks in a row.

Within seven days of its release, the song received more than 100 million Spotify streams, cementing Rosé's status as a global sensation. Her influence was amplified when she was named one of Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People of the Year". Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is presently on a world tour called "Deadline," which is attracting large crowds all around the world.

Recent glimpses from the tour

The recent tour had some interesting moments from their Wembley performance. BLACKPINK's Lisa was one of the first celebrities to embrace the Labubu cult, helping to bring the blind-box collectables into the mainstream fashion industry. What began as a whimsical cultural crossover has evolved into a defining feature of Lisa's creative character. Her devotion was on full display at BLACKPINK's Deadline World Tour stop in London, UK, on Saturday night. Lisa turned heads in a unique pink Labubu-inspired ensemble, dressed by Brett Alan Nelson at Wembley Stadium, where the female quartet made their debut. Her attire included a fuzzy miniskirt and crop top with dramatic padded shoulders, a corseted bustier, and knee-high furry pink boots; she also wore the prettiest Labubu eye mask. Monroe himself pinned a bespoke pink Labubu to her waist.