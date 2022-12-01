×
BTS announces series titled 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star'

01 December,2022
J-Hope's solo documentary will also be a part of the series

BTS announces series titled 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star'

BTS


K-pop stars BTS have announced their documentary series titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. To be released on Disney + Hotstar, the documentary will trace their journey since their debut in 2013. While fans await more details, it has also been announced that J-Hope's solo documentary will also be a part of the series. 


