BTS announces series titled 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star'

J-Hope's solo documentary will also be a part of the series
BTS
K-pop stars BTS have announced their documentary series titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. To be released on Disney + Hotstar, the documentary will trace their journey since their debut in 2013. While fans await more details, it has also been announced that J-Hope's solo documentary will also be a part of the series.
It’s time for the second chapter.— Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) November 30, 2022
Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zMPNjQ1mjD