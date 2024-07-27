BTS was honoured at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony as a representative of South Korea, alongside well-known cultural symbols like kimchi and hanbok

The Paris Olympics 2024 Games have kicked off, and artists from around the world are cheering for their countries on social media. One artist group that received a special mention as representatives of their country was BTS, one of the biggest groups in the world.

BTS honoured alongside Kimchi and Hanbok as South Korea's global icons

BTS was honoured at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony as a representative of South Korea, alongside well-known cultural symbols like kimchi and hanbok. Kimchi is a popular Korean dish, and hanbok is traditional Korean clothing, so being included with these iconic elements was a major recognition for BTS.

On July 27, BTS' RM (Kim Namjoon) posted on his Instagram story about BTS being mentioned. He captioned it with "bang kim han let's get it," celebrating the moment. The picture he shared included information about South Korea, such as its capital, population, language, and currency, along with three key cultural highlights: "bang-tansonyeondan (BTS)/kimchi/hanbok."

About BTS RM recently

South Korean boy band BTS’ leader RM aka Kim Namjoon dropped the much-awaited teaser to his track 'Come Back to Me' ahead of his second solo album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’. The 17-second video shows RM intensely gazing into the screen. As soon as the video was dropped by BigHit, the ARMY took to social media and shared their take on the same.

The album comprises 11 tracks that capture universal emotions. As per reports, the album falls within the alternative genre, boasting a rich sound coupled with frank, honest lyrics. It will be released on May 24, 1 pm (KST).

The production designer for ‘Come Back to Me’ is Ryu Seong-hie. She is known for her work on ‘Memories of Murder’, ‘The Host’, ‘Mother’, ‘Oldboy’, and ‘The Handmaiden’ among others. The music video is helmed by Lee Sung Jin, best known for directing and writing the Netflix series ‘Beef’.

BTS comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took some time off as a group in 2022 to focus on their solo projects. Explaining the reason behind this big change, RM said, "My team was on my hands until 'Dynamite' but I feel that I have lost the control from 'Butter' and 'Permission To Dance', What we talk about and what message we deliver is very important for the song, but it seems like that we've lost it."