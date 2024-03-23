Breaking News
BTS How an Indian couple ended up sitting behind V in FRIENDS music video
BTS: How an Indian couple ended up sitting behind V in ‘FRI(END)S’ music video

Updated on: 23 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Indian couple sitting behind V in the music video ‘FRI(END)S’ is Shailla Khan and her husband Shaz Khan who reside in the UK, where it was filmed.

A still from V ‘FRI(END)S’ Pic/YouTube Screenshot

About a week ago, BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V dropped his latest music video ‘FRI(END)S’ which also stars British actress Ruby Sear. While the song has already topped the charts and has become a constant one to be played by fans - the ARMY, one can't help but notice an Indian couple sitting behind V in one of the scenes. 



The couple is - Shailla Khan and her husband Shaz Khan who reside in the UK, where the video was filmed. Shailla took to her Instagram and revealed how a look test in a saree got her the opportunity to be featured in the music video. She also shared how a simple looking wearing a Rs 1000 saree from Lajpat Nagar got her the part. 


 
 
 
 
 
In another video, she explained that the initial clip showed them standing far behind V. But something changed, and they got closer in the frame, sitting right behind him in the cafeteria scene. 

She said, "The assistant director came to us to take our picture and we just did a romantic pose. After seeing our photo the director called us over and told us to do some scenes. He liked it so much that he asked us to sit behind V. We were made to sit behind him for more than 4 hours.”

 
 
 
 
 
In 2022, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook decided to take some time off as a group and focus on their solo projects. Formed in 2010, the South Korean boy band also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some downtime to recharge. 

The seven members are currently enlisted in the military. V commenced his service in December 2023. BigHit Music confirmed that the group will come together as a whole in 2025 following their commitments. The decision by BTS to enlist helps avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Kim Taehyung BTS South Korean boy band Korean Entertainment Updates Kpop
