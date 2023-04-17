BTS' J-Hope shares last pic with cropped hair before leaving for military

BTS' J-Hope has just shared his last picture on his Instagram feed before he leaves for military service. The rapper shared a picture of a hand-written note which loosely translates to 'I'll have a good trip' and in the second picture, J-Hope can be seen in his military haircut

BTS' J-Hope has just shared his last picture on his Instagram feed before he leaves for military service. The rapper shared a picture of a hand-written note which loosely translates to 'I'll have a good trip' and in the second picture, J-Hope can be seen in his military haircut.

J-Hope had an emotional live chat with fans aka ARMY on April 15, his final one before leaving for mandatory military service. The Weverse live, which took place on Friday night, saw J-Hope expressing gratitude towards ARMY and greeting them with some warm hugs. He informed that he is expected to be discharged from his military duties on October 17, 2024, which will mark the 18 months of his enlistment.

He also revealed that the group's eldest member Jin, who is currently in the military has been calling him daily to ask about his preparation as well as offer advice. Another revelation that came during the live was that Jungkook’s US schedule was meant to be longer but the youngest member adjusted it to match J-Hope’s timeline, for which he was grateful.

The news came as another major blow to Army worldwide when BIGHIT Music had released an official notice confirming J-Hope's military enlistment. After Jin, J-Hope is the second member to enlist for mandatory military service from K-Pop's biggest boy band. On February 26, Saturday, BIGHIT Music shared a notice on the BTS' official Weverse account. After J-Hope, the other member to enlist for mandatory military service is Suga, who is going to turn 30 this year. J-Hope was the first member to release a solo album in 2022. For the unversed, among all the members, Jin was the first one to enlist for military service in December 2022 and is currently undergoing the service. Meanwhile, Jimin will be releasing his solo record in March.