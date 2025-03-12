BTS J-hope is in New York for the second leg of his solo tour Hope on the Stage. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he performed his latest song Sweet Dreams with Miguel

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This was the first time, the K-pop idol appeared solo sans his bandmates since most of them were fulfilling their mandatory military service. J-hope is in New York for the second leg of his solo tour Hope on the Stage. He also performed his latest song Sweet Dreams with Miguel on the show.

BTS J-hope on his time in the US

When Jimmy asks the Neuron hitmaker what he does when he comes to the US, J-hope answers, “I love everything about America, so whenever I come here I get to have delicious food and I get so much positive energy. When the host pulled up a picture of J-hope visiting In-N-Out for the first time, the BTS rapper revealed that he ordered a cheeseburger animal style, vanilla milkshake, and fries. It was good. It was very salty, cheesy, sweet, and not healthy.”

Furthermore, J-hope expressed his desire to work with Kendrick Lamar and also said that his new song Sweet Dreams was for the ARMY. Watch the video below.

BTS J-hope’s new single Sweet Dreams

BTS’ music agency BigHit recently announced J-hope’s new single Sweet Dreams with Miguel. A statement shared on Weverse read, “The R&B pop track is a heartfelt serenade that expresses the genuine desire to boldly love and be loved. Grammy-award-winning artist Miguel lends his soulful vocals to the song. We hope you enjoy Sweet Dreams as J-hope and Miguel gently deliver this dreamy, sweet melody of love.”

About BTS J-hope’s solo tour

After a 3-day concert in Seoul, J-hope will begin his US performances on March 13 with two nights at New York's Barclays Center. After NY, he will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium. The Los Angeles stop is expected to be a historic event, as it will mark the first time a Korean solo artist has headlined a US stadium. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.

The Hope on the Stage tour marks a significant moment in the BTS member’s career as he resumed his professional life following mandatory military enlistment. J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group who returned in June 2024.