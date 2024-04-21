BTS: Jimin joins Suga in behind-the-scenes of ‘D-DAY GOOD DAY’ video, ARMYs say, 'I miss you'

BTS fans were overjoyed as Jimin joined Suga in the behind-the-scenes video for ‘D-DAY GOOD DAY’. ARMYs flooded social media expressing how much they missed seeing the two together

BTS member Suga recently shared a sneak peek into his newest project, "D-DAY GOOD DAY." In a just-dropped video called "Suga | Agust D ‘D-DAY GOOD DAY’ - BTS," he talked about the hard work and difficulties he encountered while filming the famed tour.

In the video, Suga talks about all the practice and rehearsals he did to make sure his performance was perfect. He also talks about filming outside Korea, which had its own challenges and adventures.

Additionally, Suga goes into detail about the choreography, showing how much effort he put into making every move just right. You can see how dedicated he is to giving a great performance as he talks about how all his dancers were working very hard. Another highlight was when Jimin joined Suga in the video! ARMYS were thrilled to see the two sharing the screen and having an adorable interaction.

After the behind-the-scenes video came out, ARMYs, took to social media to share their thoughts. They couldn't help but praise Suga's dedication on screen, take a look:

Other BTS news

Meanwhile, the boy band is currently busy with its mandatory military service. In 2023, V made his solo debut with the songs 'Slow Dancing', 'Love Me Again', and 'Rainy Days'. The same year in November, it was announced that V had enlisted for his mandatory military service. In February this year, he was assigned to the ‘Ssangyong Unit’ of the 2nd Corps. He was reported to be serving under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps.