BTS' Jimin Pic/Facebook

South Korean boy band BTS member Jimin, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service penned an emotional note for the ARMY where he spoke about his time at the base, conversations with fellow member Jungkook, and feeling scared to perform once he gets discharged. In the comprehensive post, the K-pop idol, fondly known as mochi, also shared having discussions with the golden maknae about the kind of lives they will lead hereafter.

BTS’ Jimin shares military update with ARMY

Jimin, who enlisted on December 12, 202,3 wrote, “I have been in the military for around a year and two months. And yes… I really think that time passes differently here. It’s not always easy, but there are still things I am feeling and learning. So now, I am waiting for the days to come quickly, when I can have fun talking with you all about everything that has happened.”

He continued, “My daily life has not changed all that much. Since it’s the military, after training, going through my daily routine, and exercising, the day passes quickly, and soon it’s time to sleep. I’ve been living that same daily life.”

BTS’ Jimin on his conversations with Jungkook

He added, “If there’s something different, it’s that after the new year began, the conversations Jungkook and I have before sleeping have changed a lot. Since the days when we will meet ARMYs are slowly getting closer, we’ve been thinking about that time and talking a lot about what we need to prepare before we meet, what sides of ourselves we want to show, what kind of lives we will lead from now on, and more. To be honest, there is also some fear. It hasn’t been a short time since we last performed together, and it has been a while since we poured all our time into just performances and music. So I am a bit scared, but my desire to bring you the best performance after waiting for so long has not changed.

“I will work hard to prepare. I’ll do my best and return as the best version of myself. Our ARMYs, whom I long for and am endlessly grateful for—please stay healthy until the day we meet, and I hope your days will be filled only with happiness,” concluded Jimin.

BTS' Jimin won at MTV EMAs

During the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards, Jimin won the Best K-pop award. Jimin and Jungkook also featured in the travel reality series titled 'Are You Sure?!'. The eight-part series aired in September 2024. It captured the essence of travel, offering viewers a unique perspective on the cultural and scenic beauty of New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan.