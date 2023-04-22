If BTS Jungkook and Kylie Jenner visit India, it would undoubtedly mark a momentous occasion and a grand celebration for their fans within the country

BTS Jungkook and Kylie Jenner haven't visited India yet

Listen to this article BTS Jungkook and Kylie Jenner to make their first-ever visit to India for a grand event? x 00:00

BTS, the popular K-pop group, has a huge global following, and India is no exception. The latest reports suggest that BTS member Jungkook may soon make his first-ever visit to India, which has left fans of the band, also known as BTS ARMY, super excited.

According to reports, Jungkook from BTS may be visiting India for a big event later this year, possibly with Kylie Jenner. However, there are currently no details available about the event for which the two global icons might visit India have been revealed as of now.

The highly anticipated visit of Jungkook and Kylie Jenner to India is expected to be a monumental occasion for their admirers in the nation, marked by a grand festival and a historic moment.

In 2020, BTS had to cancel their world tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a later interview in 2022, the K-pop group shared that they had plans to hold a concert in Mumbai, India. RM, the group's leader, stated that “after ON, our goal was to go on a tour for a year, travelling several countries in other continents”.

Also Read: BTS's J-Hope tests Covid positive, Hybe responds to allegations of preferential treatment

BTS member Suga recently announced his first solo tour abroad, which includes performances in the United States, Jakarta, and Singapore. Unfortunately, India is not among the tour stops.

For those who may not be familiar, BTS is a highly popular K-pop group consisting of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope. They have released numerous chart-topping hits such as ‘Butter’, ’Dynamite’, ’Permission To Dance’ and ‘Fake Love’, among others. Their birthdays are widely celebrated by fans all over the world, including in India.