BTS star Jungkook drew flak and stirred up a political controversy after he was spotted wearing a hat at the 2025 BTS Festa. After receiving the backlash from the internet, the BTS star has apologised for wearing the cap with a controversial slogan. The black hat had the phrase “Make Tokyo Great Again" printed, which offended many Koreans due to the political usage of the phrase.

Jungkook issues apology

Jungkook shared a post on his Weverse account, where he apologised and stated that he was unaware of the historical and political context behind the line. He also apologised for the “disappointment and inconvenience” caused to many by the hat. "I feel heavy to write this after meeting you after a long time.

I sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience caused to many people by the phrase on the hat I wore during rehearsals today.

I take it seriously that I have been disappointed and hurt by my lack of wearing it without fully confirming the historical and political meaning of the phrase," he wrote.

He added, “I deeply regret that I failed to properly recognise the historical and political significance of the phrase before wearing it. I fully acknowledge my lack of awareness and care that has led to disappointment and hurt,” Jungkook continued, adding that there was “no excuse” for his action. He concluded the note by assuring fans that the cap was disposed of “immediately.”

What the slogan mean?

The slogan on his cap - “Make Tokyo Great Again" has been used by Japanese politicians such as Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko, in the context of nationalism and anti-Korean sentiments. Yuriko has faced multiple accusations of holding an “anti-Korean” stance. He was also accused of having ties to Zaitokukai, a group widely regarded as a hate organisation.

The Japanese politician has also been slammed for allegedly refusing to acknowledge historical atrocities such as the Kanto Massacre. Some even thought that the slogan was reminiscent of U.S. President Donald Trump's “Make America Great Again." The BTS member wearing the cap drew sharp criticism from netizens in South Korea for being 'insensitive' amid ongoing historical tensions between Korea and Japan.