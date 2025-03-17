BTS Jungkook attended aespa's second encore concert, LIVE TOUR 'SYNK: PARALLEL LINE ENCORE' at KSPO DOME along with his manager. Pictures of the same have gone viral

BTS Jungkook Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Did BTS’ Jungkook attend aespa's Seoul concert? ARMY spots K-pop idol with his manager x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Jungkook, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service was reportedly spotted at aespa's concert in Seoul. The K-pop idol attended the group’s second encore concert, LIVE TOUR 'SYNK: PARALLEL LINE ENCORE' at KSPO DOME along with his manager. Several pictures and videos have surfaced on social media with ARMY speculating the singer’s presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

#JUNGKOOK delights fans, bopping his head as he enjoys #aespa's concert tonight at the KSPO Dome in Seoul! 👏🌟🤩🏟️💃💃💃💃 👑👑👑👑👑 ❤️‍🔥#aespaconcert pic.twitter.com/HAOEKnX0gh pic.twitter.com/R91hEDMufz — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) March 16, 2025

BTS ARMY spots Jungkook at aespa's concert

Jungkook was spotted in a black outfit with a fur hat trying to go incognito at the concert. However, eagle-eyed ARMY spotted him. One user wrote, “Aespa were rumored to have attended the Golden Listening Party, and Jungkook went to support them at their biggest arena show to date. He's truly the most supportive and kind-hearted artist. That's my lovable head gg stan, Jeon Jungkook!”

“From what I am seeing Jungkook was seen sitting in a reserved area for celebrities. Not sure if it was AESPA team who organized it like that. When JK stands up you can see it’s the same zone where Gdragon, Itzy Ryujin, and Twice Jihyo were seated,” added another.

BTS Jungkook’s discharge date

Jungkook enlisted in the military in November 2023. He will be discharged in June 2025. Interestingly it coincides with BTS' debut anniversary.

He earlier shared a statement which read, "Thank you so much for supporting my dream and walking with me silently. I'm careful to tell you to wait for me while I'm in the military a year and a half is a long time, so I can't say anything selfish. I promise that I'll be back on stage with a more mature side than I always am. I will miss you deeply in my heart as I wait for the day when we can meet again and share new stories. Please don't get sick, and stay healthy. I love you."

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.