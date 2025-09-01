BTS’s Jungkook celebrated his 28th birthday (Aug 31) with a Weverse live full of surprises. He revealed a new labret piercing near his mole, admitting he chipped a tooth while getting it

Jeon Jungkook, BTS's youngest member, celebrated his 28th birthday on August 31 with a special live stream on Weverse with ARMYs. Jungkook is known for his spontaneous and extended lives, and this year's birthday live was jam-packed with surprises, private admissions, and unforgettable moments for fans. Read on to learn about the big moments of BTS Jungkook's birthday live!

Jeon Jungkook, BTS's youngest member, celebrated his 28th birthday on August 31 with a special live stream on Weverse with ARMYs. Jungkook is known for his spontaneous and extended lives, and this year's birthday live was jam-packed with surprises, private admissions, and unforgettable moments for fans. Read on to learn about the big moments of BTS Jungkook's birthday live!

Jungkook talks about his new piercing

Jungkook surprised everyone by revealing a new piercing just below his lip, near his distinctive mole. Fans were quick to notice the labret piercing. However, BTS Jungkook confirmed that acquiring the piercing was not easy. He even admitted to having chipped a tooth as a result! Despite the painful operation, Jungkook appeared pleased with his piercing, as were his fans with the new look. He said, "I am sure some of my ARMY will also be having their birthday today. Here's wishing them too. I got a piercing here, though it is red right now."

During the live performance, Jungkook gave fans a brief tour of his home. ARMYs got a rare look at the layout of his home, from the gloomy stairway to the workout room and multi-speaker TV setup. The artist did, however, issue a stern caution to fans not to trespass on his home and to respect his privacy. He said, "I was watching the CCTV from above. A police officer came to the top. The parking lot is underground. There, near my shoes, I heard a sound, and I was watching the situation all the time. I heard the sound, so I rushed in. She was trying to open the door. In fact, she opened the door, but the police had already come by that time. She said she was my friend. Sure, ARMY, I understand that you guys are all like my family and friends. It was unfortunate. Thank you for supporting me, but what was that? Coming to my home."

Jungkook got candid about his ADHD diagnosis

BTS Jungkook did more than simply engage with ARMYs during his birthday live; he also sang, danced, and even performed a few moves. Footage of him dancing rapidly went viral on social media, with fans praising not just his incredible dancing abilities but also his adorable personality.

Things became more serious when a fan requested Jungkook to sit still and not move around too much during the live show. This comment prompted the musician to come up about his health. Jungkook revealed that he had ADHD and cannot control his movements. Some fans criticised the comment as disrespectful to Jungkook, while others applauded the singer for being so open and comfortable with his fans.