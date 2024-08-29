We already know Jungkook has a strong affinity for Korean BBQ, but who knew he was a pro at the grill? Right from the start, the golden maknae was seen assessing the size of the grill

BTS's Jungkook has been entertaining ARMYs alongside Jimin and Kim Taehyung on their new show *Are You Sure*. The show has been keeping ARMYs satisfied with all the BTS quirkiness and chaos they crave. In the latest episode, Jungkook once again became the topic of discussion due to his—wait for it—perfect Korean BBQ skills.

BTS Jungkook's Korean BBQ skills in 'Are You Sure?' new episode

We already know Jungkook has a strong affinity for Korean BBQ, but who knew he was a pro at the grill? Right from the start, the golden maknae was seen assessing the size of the grill, saying, "It looks too small for a five-layered pork belly," before proceeding to grill the rind first. Wow! He's a pro, isn't he? Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung and Jimin looked at Jungkook in awe.

BTS Jungkook's Korean BBQ skills in 'Are You Sure?', take a look:

The BTS boys then went on to discuss their predictions of what life in the military would look like. Jungkook expressed that he's not worried about their time in service because he would have his boys with him. He then jokingly said to Jimin, "I wish we get to sleep together," to which Jimin laughed and replied, "I'm not sleeping next to you."

BTS' Jungkook’s birthday advertisements across Seoul

South Korean boy band BTS’ youngest member Jungkook, celebrates his birthday on September 1. With just a couple of days left for the big day, the BTS ARMY is leaving no stone unturned to turn this event into a massive celebration. While the golden maknae is fulfilling his mandatory military service, his birthday advertisements have taken over the billboards across Seoul.

In the pictures and videos that surfaced on social media, Jungkook’s birthday advertisements have been playing at the Incheon airport. Besides that cafes are also putting up celebratory decor for the BTS singer. Meanwhile, the US and UK fans have organised light shows in honour of ‘Golden’ (Jungkook’s album). Gold and green lights will shine on the Capital Wheel at National Harbour and Morrison Bridge at Portland in the US. The same will take place at Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, UK.

BTS' Jungkook to come out with his documentary 'I Am Still'

Jungkook is all set for the release of his first official documentary 'Jung Kook: I Am Still'. It follows the talented and ever-growing artist on his eight-month journey toward becoming a “global pop star” who captivated the global music scene and takes a dive into the K-pop idol’s heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY. It will be released in theatres worldwide on September 18.