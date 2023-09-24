BTS member Jungkook came live on Weverse after his performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday to chat with fans

BTS member Jungkook did a live chat with fans post his Global Citizen performance

BTS: Jungkook scolds ARMY for ruining his surprise at Global Citizen Festival, chats with Jin about military service

BTS member Jungkook performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York His surprise for fans was ruined after a rehearsal video was leaked BTS` Jin dropped by during Jungkook`s live session, dropping multiple comments

BTS ARMYs were all excited to watch the band's youngest member rock the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York. What they were not prepared for was Jungkook's sudden announcement of a new single called 3D. The vocalist dropped the teaser of the single at the concert, as a surprise for ARMYs attending as well as fans across the world.

However, a video from the Jungkook's rehearsal at the Global Citizen venue a day prior was leaked by some overzealous fans, potentially spoiling the surprise. After his performance at the Global Citizen Festival, Jungkook went live on Weverse to talk to his fans, and also scolded the person who leaked the video.

In one segment of the live, the Seven hitmaker said, "I'm coming on for a bit to see you guys. You saw the video released, right? 3D featuring Jack Harlow. And today I had the Global Citizen stage... and I tossed out the idea of releasing the video after the performance and it really happened.

He continued, "I threw out an idea, 'What if we release the video after the performance', so it happened like that. But it's a shame that yesterday I was rehearsing and someone filmed it and posted it. Who was it? You shouldn't do that. There's something called a surprise, huh?"

BTS member Jin, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, also dropped by during Jungkook's live. The eldest member, who shares a special bond with the youngest, started by commenting on Weverse, asking JK to stop touching his hair.

230924 jin and jungkook on weverse ã ã , a thread;



ð¹: Hey stop touching your hair

ð°: Oh who's this "hey stop touching your hair”

ð°: Oh jin! It’s jin yahh- jin, are you doing well ?

ð°: jin are you doing well?

ð¹: Oh Jweke

ð°: Oh Jin!!

ð°: JJAN pic.twitter.com/IugOLzNDyQ — â¦ (@seokjinniere2) September 24, 2023

They also chatted about military service, which Jungkook will be joining soon. Currently, Jin, JK and Suga, three members of BTS, are fulfilling their mandatory period. Jin complained that Jungkook doesn't text him enough, and the dongsaeng explained because he has been flying to different time zones for work lately.

"I'm going back and forth across countries so it's hard with the time difference," JK said. Jin responded, "J-hope and I exchange like 300 messages every day.

Jungkook also asked him to watch his performance at Global Citizen, and complimented Jin on his ageless looks. "Hyung, I did my stage today, so please watch it... You're cool even in the military! You don't get old, you look even younger... You're going to get out (of the military) first so while we're gone please be active for our ARMYs, I'm working hard before I go too," he said.