BTS member Kim Taehyung came live while he was stuck in traffic and interacted with fans, talking about J-hope's enlistment and meeting Jin.

BTS member Kim Taehyung got nostalgic when a fan asked him to do a karaoke live with Jungkook

Listen to this article BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V comes live while stuck in traffic, responds to ‘karaoke with Jungkook’ request x 00:00

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V sent ARMY into panic mode on Wednesday when he went live on Instagram first, and then on Weverse. The singer was travelling back from his office and decided to interact with his fans while on the move. It was a short live on Instagram, before he moved to Weverse, the platform BTS members usually use to do live interactions with their fans.

Responding to a comment on Weverse, V mentioned that he wasn't on a picnic, but was heading home after working out at the company. He was stuck in traffic and decided to use the time to say hi to his fans. "I decided to come say hello because the traffic was getting insane. I might stop somewhere so I'll go live until I get there," he said.

He also referred to the reality show Jinny's Kitchen that he recently appeared on, saying that he worked hard on it. Jinny's Kitchen is a Korean variety program set in a small town in Mexico where it serves delicious Korean street food to customers.

When a fan asked how was his day, Taehyung said, "Actually, for a week or a week and a half I didn't do anything and just stayed home. Doing that, I thought that this is too hard, and so, after seeing Hobi-hyung off, I've been working out." Hobi refers to BTS member Jung Hoseok, who recently entered the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory service.

He also spoke about his meeting with band member Kim Seokjin, at Hoseok's military entrance event. Seokjin entered the military in December 2022. "You know, seokjin-hyung's body has gotten a lot thicker. He's so cool, you know. the minute he saw me, he told me to touch his muscles," V said. He also mentioned that he met all the seven BTS members together for the first time in a long time when Hoseok joined the military on Tuesday.

An ARMY also seemed to ask Taehyung to do a live karaoke session with fellow member Jungkook. "Next time, you want me to do a karaoke live? like Jungkook? Oh, you mean with Jungkook? (sighs) You know, we really have quite a few songs that bring back memories," he said.

Taehyung also asked fans to come up with more interesting questions for him when he comes live. "Whenever i go live, I always get a few classic questions. One is 'yoongi marry me,' then there's 'what’s a tmi/random fact?' 'selfie', 'have you heard of mongolia? can you come to europe? can i go to sweden?' Huys, of course I know all of these places... It's getting too cliché. It's been 10 years since our debut and we simply haven't changed. We need to start thinking of new, upgraded questions, you know," he said.