BTS member Jungkook shared his delayed New year wishes to ARMY. He is currently serving in the South Korean military and expressed his excitement on reuniting with ARMY later this year when his mandatory services will come to an end.

On Wednesday, eight days in the New Year, Jungkook penned a heartfelt post on Weverse addressed to ARMY who have been eagerly waiting to hear from him. "I’m late with my New Year’s greeting. Hello, this is Jungkook. It’s the year I get discharged and the year we meet ARMY again. But it doesn’t seem like there’s a big change in my heart. As always, I just have a lot of desire to see you," he wrote in his post.

"I want to say it’s a bit overwhelming because I miss you so much. It’s already January 8th. Is everyone doing well?" Jungkook wrote, urging fans to take care of their health and showing his deep care for them.

"I hope you hurt just a little less. And may it be a night where no stray thoughts bother you when you lie down to sleep. Let’s wait a little longer. I love you," his warm words melted the hearts of many fans.

BTS' Jungkook on his military service

Jungkook enlisted in the military in November 2023. He had earlier shared a statement which read, "Thank you so much for supporting my dream and walking with me silently. I'm careful to tell you to wait for me while I'm in the military a year and a half is a long time, so I can't say anything selfish. I promise that I'll be back on stage with a more mature side than I always am. I will miss you deeply in my heart as I wait for the day when we can meet again and share new stories. Please don't get sick, and stay healthy. I love you."

He enlisted alongside bandmate Jimin, and the two completed basic training at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province. While in his service, Jungkook launched an Instagram account for his dog, Bam, which rapidly gained millions of followers.

Jungkook is expected to be relieved from his duties in the second week of June this year. He is also expected to make his solo comeback. It's been over a year since his debut solo album GOLDEN arrived. Although, in June 2024, he released a new song for BTS FESTA, an official solo release is yet to arrive.