BTS: Jungkook flew 'right away' to Hawaii when Taehyung said THIS

Updated on: 21 July,2024 03:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS: Kim Taehyung dropped some pictures from his Hawaii trip he had gone before his enlistment. He also shared some pictures with Jungkook

BTS: Jungkook flew 'right away' to Hawaii when Taehyung said THIS

Kim Taehyung aka V and Jungkook

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is currently serving his mandatory duty in the South Korean military. He recently shared some pictures from his Hawaii trip before his enlistment. He also shared pictures with his fellow team member Jungkook and shared some interesting information about the trip and Jungkook. 


In the pictures shared by Taehyung, he can be seen posing shirtless in some. He also shared pictures of him enjoying his trip with his friends on the beach. There is also a selfie video of Taehyung in the flight on a window seat. He also gave a glimpse of his flight view. He also shared pictures of him enjoying a game on the beach. He is also seen playing with an adorable dog on the beach.


He also shared some pictures on his Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, V can be seen posing with a friend and the two have drawn marks on their face to make it look like they are old people. Taehyung clicked a selfie also featuring Jungkook. The youngest BTS singer made a face wearing a printed shirt, while Taehyung smiled in a white outfit. He captioned the photo in Korean language. 

Translating the post, an X user said, "I'd forgotten this about him. 'Jungkook-ah, I'm in Hawaii right now. Come quickly, I miss you'. This guy (laughs) he got on a plane and came right away."

Taehyung and Jungkook posed for the camera in another photo. In the picture, Jungkook kept his hand on Taehyung's shoulder as he looked ahead of him. He captioned the post, "So pretty I could die."

Currently, both Taehyung and Jungkook are serving in the military. Recently, Jin was discharged after he finished his mandatory service. BTS member J-Hope will be discharged from the military in October this year. The rest of the group members including RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook will complete their service in June 2025. 

 

