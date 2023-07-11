BTS: Namjoon reveals how they were informed only ten minutes prior to an hour-long English interview at the BBMAs in memoir 'Beyond the Story'

In Beyond the Story, Namjoon reveals how BTS was informed of an hour-long live interview only 10 minutes prior during their first time at the Billboard Music Awards

BTS, the globally renowned K-pop band, has released their highly anticipated first memoir titled 'Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.' The book's was unveiled in South Korea in the year of the group's 10th anniversary and on July 10, celebrated as BTS ARMY Day (the day that the fandom was formed). The memoir offers fans an intimate look into the journey of these K-pop megastars.

BTS has already offered ARMY personal insights into their emotions and lives through a variety of content over the years - including their behind-the-scene videos titled 'Bangtan Bombs' on YouTube, reality and travel content such as Run BTS! and Bon Voyage as well as countless personal livestreams by the members. However, if ARMY thinks they know all that there is to know about them, they are mistaken. Beyond The Story is packed with even more stories, unreleased anecdotes and photos about the group. The book also adds layers of rich emotional candour to an informative history.

The memoir was hotly anticipated and ARMYs from all over the world have already grabbed their copies. Since the release, Twitter has been flooded with fans posting little titbits and anecdotes from the book.

Hailing from South Korea, group leader Kim Namjoon aka RM was the only member who spoke fluent English in BTS's initial years. As the band rose to popularity after the release of their 'Love Yourself' albums, several international, and especially US-based press agencies wished to interview BTS. With their rise in fame, BTS were also nominated at the BBMAs for 'Top Social Artist' in 2017 for the first time, an award they have consistently won since then.

Of course, with award shows came more interviews. But while all members speak brilliant English now, Namjoon often struggled being translator and main spokesperson during English interviews at the time. In Beyond the Story, he reveals how they were informed of an hour-long live interview only 10 minutes prior during their first time at the Billboard Music Awards.

"It was our first time at the BBMAs and they tell us we are going to we interviewed live for a whole hour. Out of nowhere. That we're going to be interviewed by eleven US broadcasters, ten minutes from now."

"It felt like I was having a mental breakdown. All the interviewers had different accents and it was difficult to pick up what they were saying. Still, I got through it."

No wonder Namjoon is group leader with his cool and composed temperament!

With this being one of their first significant appearances on American television, BTS were representing not just themselves but Kpop and South Korean music itself. Even the tiniest slip-up could have consequences - and RM thus trimmed his message and interview responses to avoid any misunderstandings.

An interview at the BBMAs from 2017 show the interviewer asking BTS which other Kpop bands might break in America. Namjoon, while translating asks the members to be cautious. Suga helps J-Hope and nudges him to say BTS, causing a moment of laughter that disrupts any tension. When in doubt, always say BTS!