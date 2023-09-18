BTS: Suga went live on Weverse for one last time before joining the military on September 22. He left his fans emotional as he bid goodbye and said that they will meet in 2025

Suga

BTS`s Suga is the third member to join the mandatory military service He went live on Weverse one last time before joining service on Sept 22 J-Hope and Jin also marked their presence during the live

BTS singer Suga took to Weverse, an online fan community and interacted with fans for one last time before joining his mandatory military service. He wuill be joining service on September 22. In the live video, Suga spoke about his plans and told fans to wait for him till 2025. J-Hope and Jin who are cirrently serving in the military made a sweet surprise in the comment section during the live.

Suga debuted short hair in the live as he appeared in a white t-shirt and a checkered shirt. . He told fans, “Hello, it's nice to see you. It's me, Suga. I cut my hair a bit." “My hair is very short, right? I can't get used to it too. The staff could not recognise me,”

Suga has been keeping a low profile ever since he wrapped up his Agust D tour in Seoul. Talking about where he had been all this while, he said that he was spending time with fellow BTS members and family.

He said, “Then Taehyung's album came out and I didn't want to distract from that. And I was with the members and the next thing I knew, a month went by!”

While Suga will be gone for a while, he said that he has filmed a lot of content to keep the BTS ARMY entertained. The singer is also known for his popular drinking show Suchwita on YouTube. BTS member V was the last guest to appear on the show and also last of the BTS members to appear on the show. “I can't do Suchwita anymore. But I filmed a lot! Please look forward to it.”

Talking about his tour Agust D during his 20-minute live, he said, “After the concert, I was only resting for about 2 weeks cause I had a body pain. So I was resting a lot. I spent the remaining time with my family.” He also shared that he wishes to have more shows for his fans, however, has to fulfil his responsibilities as a citizen first. He said, “I wanted to do more tours but I didn't have the time to.” “It's a pity that I will not be able to do anything in the next 2 years.”

“I'd be lying if I say (I'll return) soon. So let's meet in 2025.” “There's no need to cry. We said we will meet again in 2025, right? We promised right!? 2025. Let's see each other in 2025. Bye,” he signed off.

While fans shared their love for him in the comment section, J-Hope and Seok Jin also marked their presence in the comment section. Hobi, who took a break from the military recently, commented, "Watching the live before I submit my phone. The hair suits you well.” Jin chimed in, “Hey J-Hope I was wondering where did he go while I was texting.. he was here.” His comment left Hobi in splits.

The eldest member of BTS shared words of wisdom, “Yoongi-ya, have strength! I'm cheering for you.” “I was talking about you with Hobi… go and come back well,” he also added. J-Hope commented, “Jin Hyung, Yoongi.. rest well,” before going offline. Jin said, “We're always cheering for you… have strength! fighting.”