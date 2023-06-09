Breaking News
BTS's 10th anniversary celebrations: 'Take Two' is out now and is winning hearts

Updated on: 09 June,2023 10:39 AM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

'Take Two' features all seven members of the group-RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook

BTS

BTS's comeback song 'Take Two' featuring all seven members of the group-RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook has dropped! The melodious number is already winning hearts and has gone viral. 


Big Hit Music had recently announced that BTS will release the digital single 'Take Two' on the group's 10th anniversary. 


The announcement on Weverse read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single Take Two this coming June. All seven members participated in Take Two. The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you. We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that Take Two will become a precious Gift from BTS to you all. We ask for your love and support for Take Two. Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, June 9, 2023 (KST) Thank you."


June 13, 2023 is a big day for BTS fans, as the globally popular group completes 10 years of their debut. Special events have been planned around the 10th debut anniversary of BTS. There are on-ground events planned by their agency, BigHit Music, and international ARMYs can watch some of them online, too. 

Here's how fans reacted-

 

BTS Jin Jungkook Namjoon Suga Kim Taehyung Jimin J-hope

