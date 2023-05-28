Check it out! BTS's Taehyung aka V shares new pictures from Paris

Taehyung took to Instagram
Taehyung/Instagram
BTS's vocalist Taehyung aka V took to Instagram to share new pictures from his trip to Paris. He simply captioned the post, 'Trip to Paris.' The photo dump included pictures of him at different locations, a close up shot of his eye, as well as different spots of the picturesque city. Fans were quick to make him trend, along with creative collages of his pictures from his fun time in Paris.
Later Taehyung who is now back home in South Korea went on to give fans a glimpse of his pet dog Yeontan, through Instagram stories. His followers noticed that he had added a GIF of his cute pet to the update. Yeontan too started trending over social media soon after.
View this post on Instagram
Here's how fans reacted-
Kim Taehyung latest update reached 10M likes pic.twitter.com/KCgPbLalsb— (V)ÉªÉ´É´á´Ê á´ÊÉªÊá´ (fan account) (@111taekim111) May 28, 2023
ããããã®ãç¥ããã§çãåããâ¡â¡— *ð¥ð ðð ***ð»..ð§... (@sora_nomukouni) May 28, 2023
We Love You Taehyung
ë³´ë¼í´ð
I vote #V from #BTS for #TOP100KPOPVOCALISTS @TOP100KPOP pic.twitter.com/jDTSRZx4sI
the fit the eyes THE HAND the jewellery the moles oh god pic.twitter.com/Td5slFr7KW— taehyung pretty hands (@kthprettyhands) May 28, 2023
I'm telling you taehyung's house is freaking interesting pic.twitter.com/pTdnnP5ktn— ë¯¸ëâ· (@p4percutsz) May 28, 2023
Taehyung searching for a Yeontan gif on instagram to share along with his Yeontan IG story ð¥º— abhishek (@abhishek_game) May 28, 2023
Taehyung searched it in Korean and stickers pop up whether you search it in Korean or English pic.twitter.com/dznlvPY5Yc