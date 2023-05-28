Check it out! BTS's Taehyung aka V shares new pictures from Paris

Taehyung took to Instagram

BTS's vocalist Taehyung aka V took to Instagram to share new pictures from his trip to Paris. He simply captioned the post, 'Trip to Paris.' The photo dump included pictures of him at different locations, a close up shot of his eye, as well as different spots of the picturesque city. Fans were quick to make him trend, along with creative collages of his pictures from his fun time in Paris.

Later Taehyung who is now back home in South Korea went on to give fans a glimpse of his pet dog Yeontan, through Instagram stories. His followers noticed that he had added a GIF of his cute pet to the update. Yeontan too started trending over social media soon after.

Here's how fans reacted-

