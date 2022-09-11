Breaking News
Did you know these 5 interesting facts about BTS's birthday boy Kim Namjoon aka RM?

Updated on: 11 September,2022 08:15 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent

RM turns 28 on September 12

Did you know these 5 interesting facts about BTS's birthday boy Kim Namjoon aka RM?

RM/Instagram


BTS's leader Kim Namjoon aka RM rings in his birthday on September 12. The rapper turns 28. Here's a list of 5 interesting facts you should know if you are a fan!


  • Before joining Big Hit Entertainment in 2010 as the leader of BTS, RM was an underground rapper whose stage name was Runch Randa. He also used the name Rap Monster earlier.
  • He started writing songs in 2007 and shared them on online hip-hop community sites.
  • His IQ score is 148
  • He learnt English by watching the popular sitcom Friends and still remains the only group member who is fluent in the language, the others are taking classes.
  • His love for art is well known and one can often spot him at museums. He is also a voracious reader. 

