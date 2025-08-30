BTS member J-hope, who is known for his love for meaningful tattoos, recently flashed his latest ink accidentally in a latest viral video. This marks his second tattoo after the shared "7" tattoo by the BTS members

BTS’s J-Hope is known to not shy away from expressing himself through his music and dance. And now, seems like he has found a new way of self-expression, that is through body ink . The rapper and dancer, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, just gave ARMY a closer look at his latest ink accidentally. Ever since, fans can’t stop talking about the significance behind it.

J-hope's latest tattoo

On August 29, 2025, J-Hope dropped a TikTok video dancing to “GO!” by rookie group CORTIS. While his smooth dance moves stole the spotlight as usual, some eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed fresh tattoos along his thigh. The inked phrases read, “I’m your hope,” “You’re my hope,” and “HOPE.” Each word is reportedly etched by celebrity tattooist Dr. Woo. The latest tattoo is believed to be tied directly to the mantra J-Hope has reiterated throughout his career, symbolising positivity, reassurance, and the bright energy that he brings to BTS group and his fans.

Notably, this is the artist’s second visible tattoo, the first one being the “7” he got inked above his Achilles tendon in 2022. Interestingly, the design is shared by all BTS members to represent their unbreakable bond. However, unlike the group’s collective tattoo, J-hope's latest ink feels deeply personal to him, serving as an emblem of the persona he’s built as “the hope” of BTS.

Fans guess BTS V's tattoo

The tattoo now makes sense given that just days earlier, tattooist Dr. Woo had shared photos of J-Hope and V in his Los Angeles studio, and later deleted the photos. While now J-Hope’s new tattoo is in the spotlight, V’s tattoo still remains a mystery, leaving fans speculating. It is not clear if V did get a tattoo or just accompanied J-hope to the studio.

Some fans speculate that BTS V may have chosen a tattoo design inspired by the poem King he once posted to Instagram, though no confirmation has surfaced.

For J-Hope, the meaning of his new ink is clear. His tattoo is more than just ink; it’s a permanent mark of his identity, his boyband and connection with fans. Being a true mentor fashion, J-hope clearly used its reveal not just as a personal statement, but while amplifying a rookie group’s music, proving once again why ARMY calls him their “hope.”