First pics! Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope in the military, here's how fans reacted

'The Camp' has released pictures of J-Hope and his batchmates

J-Hope/Instagram

'The Camp' has released the first pictures of BTS's Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope who enlisted in the military on April 18. The pictures have J-Hope posing in his army uniform with his batchmates and another eating at the army mess.

BTS's group members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook were present at J-Hope's entrance ceremony. Taehyung aka V and the others shared the photos of the members posing with J-Hope on Instagram stories.

Soon after, various portals reported that he will be quarantined for a week before officially entering basic training. Reports stated J-Hope and his fellow enlisted soldiers will receive 5 weeks of basic military education and training before serving in the military.

OMG....JUNG HOSEOK IN THE UNIFORM ð­ð­ð­ pic.twitter.com/sCPoVYhBqw — jayvee (@uarmyvibe) April 25, 2023

He came first in the possible fields so he sat in the front ð­ (Official pics)... I'm so proud of him.. Thank u for ur hardwork ð«¡ #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/UNJB3Xy6sO — BTS HD Wallpaper (@BTSfullscreenhd) April 25, 2023

my baby is eating well ð¥¹♥ï¸

also is he still waering that expensive af watch lol https://t.co/28VJZ61cfj — Ò½É±ι on the streetð¦ð«¡ ¹³âµ always with you, j-hope (@myonIyH0PE2l8) April 25, 2023

