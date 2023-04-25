First pics! Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope in the military, here's how fans reacted

'The Camp' has released pictures of J-Hope and his batchmates
J-Hope/Instagram
'The Camp' has released the first pictures of BTS's Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope who enlisted in the military on April 18. The pictures have J-Hope posing in his army uniform with his batchmates and another eating at the army mess.
Also Read: First pics! BTS members attend J-Hope's military entrance ceremony, Seokjin joins in
BTS's group members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook were present at J-Hope's entrance ceremony. Taehyung aka V and the others shared the photos of the members posing with J-Hope on Instagram stories.
Soon after, various portals reported that he will be quarantined for a week before officially entering basic training. Reports stated J-Hope and his fellow enlisted soldiers will receive 5 weeks of basic military education and training before serving in the military.
OMG....JUNG HOSEOK IN THE UNIFORM ððð pic.twitter.com/sCPoVYhBqw— jayvee (@uarmyvibe) April 25, 2023
J-Hope oppa miss you so muchð¥º #jhope #bts #army #bangtanboys pic.twitter.com/RWEbCsRaVN— Haegeum (@Haegeum_agustd_) April 25, 2023
He came first in the possible fields so he sat in the front ð (Official pics)... I'm so proud of him.. Thank u for ur hardwork ð«¡ #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/UNJB3Xy6sO— BTS HD Wallpaper (@BTSfullscreenhd) April 25, 2023
JUNG HOSEOK IN THE UNIFORM, but he still so cute,Isn't he!!ðð#JHOPE #jungHoseok pic.twitter.com/o7GAGmdfWT— hoba94¹³âµð¿ðDANCE EMPEROR¹â°/¹â·/2â´ (@Kingjunghoseok2) April 25, 2023
my baby is eating well ð¥¹♥ï¸— Ò½É±ι on the streetð¦ð«¡ ¹³âµ always with you, j-hope (@myonIyH0PE2l8) April 25, 2023
also is he still waering that expensive af watch lol https://t.co/28VJZ61cfj
Also Read: BTS's Jungkook reveals when he will cut his hair, shares his favourite recipe with ARMY