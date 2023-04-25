Breaking News
Updated on: 25 April,2023 01:46 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'The Camp' has released pictures of J-Hope and his batchmates

J-Hope/Instagram

First pics! Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope in the military, here's how fans reacted
'The Camp' has released the first pictures of BTS's Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope who enlisted in the military on April 18. The pictures have J-Hope posing in his army uniform with his batchmates and another eating at the army mess. 


BTS's group members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook were present at J-Hope's entrance ceremony. Taehyung aka V and the others shared the photos of the members posing with J-Hope on Instagram stories. 


Soon after, various portals reported that he will be quarantined for a week before officially entering basic training. Reports stated J-Hope and his fellow enlisted soldiers will receive 5 weeks of basic military education and training before serving in the military. 

 

 

