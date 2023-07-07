K-drama 'Oh my Venus' to air on Indian television-details here!

'Oh My Venus’ follows the story of Kang Joo-eun, a spirited young woman who embarks on a journey to reclaim her self-esteem

The audience of Zing can witness the heart warming journey of love, laughter, and self-discovery from July 10th. Setting the stage for an unforgettable journey into the captivating world of Korean drama, India’s popular Gen-Z entertainment channel Zing brings ‘Oh My Venus’, a tale of love and discovering the beauty within. Featuring the adorable duo Young-ho (So Ji-sub) and Kang Joo-eun (Shin Min-a) the show will set new benchmarks of romance. An immensely popular show, with an impeccable storyline and relatable characters which will make your heart flutter this monsoon. Watch the show on Zing in its Hallyu Time Slot, from 10th July 2023.

‘Oh My Venus’ follows the story of Kang Joo-eun, a spirited young woman who embarks on a journey to reclaim her self-esteem and find true love. Portrayed by the charismatic actress Shin Min-a, Joo-eun's transformation takes an unexpected turn when she encounters the charming fitness trainer, Kim Young-ho, played by the dashing So Ji-sub. Together, they embark on a journey filled with laughter, tears, and heartwarming moments, redefining the meaning of self-acceptance and personal growth. With a riveting blend of emotions and stellar performances, the show entails a blend of witty dialogues, adorable moments with an enthralling plot twist that will keep the audiences glued to their screens, experiencing a whirlwind of emotions.

Commenting about the same, Arghya Roy Chowdhury, Chief Channel Officer – Zing shared, “Oh My Venus is a remarkable Korean drama that effortlessly blends romance, humor, and inspiration. With its relatable characters and compelling storyline, it has the power to captivate audiences of all ages. We are thrilled to bring this heartwarming series to our viewers, as it not only entertains but also celebrates the importance of self-love and embracing one's true beauty. We look forward to our audiences watching the show and taking inspired action to kickstart on a transformative journey and embrace their true selves.”

Tune in to Zing from 10th July to witness the K-Drama ‘Oh My Venus’ in the Hallyu Time slot, at 6pm from Monday to Friday.