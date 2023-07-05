Breaking News
Mumbai: Nagpada man was jamming with ISIS right behind ATS office, say police
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge faces slight delay, Gokhale bridge on track
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway flooding: Crackdown on dhabas
Mumbai: Lake levels double within a week of rain
Mumbai: Covid-19 war rooms to now tackle monsoon ailments
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Viewers take to Twitter to trash The Idols finale episode BLACKPINKs Jennies acting debut

Viewers take to Twitter to trash 'The Idol's' finale episode, BLACKPINK's Jennie's acting debut

Updated on: 05 July,2023 02:27 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'The Idol' ended earlier than what was previously announced. K-pop group BLACKPINK's member Jennie had made her acting debut with 'The Idol'

Viewers take to Twitter to trash 'The Idol's' finale episode, BLACKPINK's Jennie's acting debut

Jennie/Instagram

Listen to this article
Viewers take to Twitter to trash 'The Idol's' finale episode, BLACKPINK's Jennie's acting debut
x
00:00

As mid-day.com had earlier reported, in what came to a shocker to fans, the first season of HBO‘s controversial series, 'The Idol' came to an end earlier than what was previously announced. K-pop group BLACKPINK's member Jennie had made her acting debut with 'The Idol.' Audiences who watched the fourth episode of 'The Idol' were shocked when the upcoming episode’s teaser had announced that it would be the season finale. The first season had been announced as panning over six episodes and the early wrap up has fuelled rumours about the show being cancelled. 


Now, 'The Idol' wrapped up but viewers have taken to Twitter to write about the substandard finale and the overall absurdity of the show. The Idol has been getting continuous flak for the past five weeks.  Jennie also joined hands with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for the original soundtrack of their show


Here's how Netizens reacted-


 

 

blackpink jennie K-Pop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates Entertainment News entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK