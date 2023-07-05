'The Idol' ended earlier than what was previously announced. K-pop group BLACKPINK's member Jennie had made her acting debut with 'The Idol'

Jennie/Instagram

Listen to this article Viewers take to Twitter to trash 'The Idol's' finale episode, BLACKPINK's Jennie's acting debut x 00:00

As mid-day.com had earlier reported, in what came to a shocker to fans, the first season of HBO‘s controversial series, 'The Idol' came to an end earlier than what was previously announced. K-pop group BLACKPINK's member Jennie had made her acting debut with 'The Idol.' Audiences who watched the fourth episode of 'The Idol' were shocked when the upcoming episode’s teaser had announced that it would be the season finale. The first season had been announced as panning over six episodes and the early wrap up has fuelled rumours about the show being cancelled.

Now, 'The Idol' wrapped up but viewers have taken to Twitter to write about the substandard finale and the overall absurdity of the show. The Idol has been getting continuous flak for the past five weeks. Jennie also joined hands with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for the original soundtrack of their show

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's how Netizens reacted-

if may season 2 ng the idol, pls crop out tedros and others. just focus on lily and jennie ð­ð­ð­ AND GET A BETTER DIRECTOR !!! — aki (@fakeakia) July 5, 2023

I’m never watching the idol high again I’m TRAUMATIZED — Angelð« (@angel_wtf__) July 5, 2023

The Idol. Only good thing about the show is the music that came from it. Total shite. — N’Bevlar (@Bevlar90) July 5, 2023

Why was the last episode of the idol the best one lol but I’m so happy there’s not gonna be a 2nd szn — Jasâï¸ (@Kinda_jasmine) July 5, 2023

She probably pulled it out after seeing the mess that was The Idol’s episodes.

Not only did they heavily sexualize the character inspired by her, Jocelyn, they also made Abel’s abusive manipulative character (inspired by K-Fed) the victim.

She won’t want association with that https://t.co/J1LYApo3go — Cherry (@2n1bcdm) July 5, 2023