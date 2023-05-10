K-pop star Lucas leaves NCT and WayV to pursue solo career, fans sad and angry

NCT member Lucas is leaving the K-pop group and its subunit WayV to pursue his solo career, his agency announced today.

K-pop star Lucas is leaving his group NCT and its subunit WayV to pursue his solo career. On May 10, their agency SM Entertainment officially announced the departure of the member from NCT and WayV.

In a statement, they said, "Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We have an announcement regarding the future activities of our artist Lucas. As a result of a serious discussion between Lucas and the agency, it has been decided that Lucas will leave NCT and WayV, and instead pursue solo activities. The decision was reached based on the belief that it was the best option to respect the other members and the fans, and thus, we ask for the understanding of all fans who have supported Lucas as a member of NCT and WayV."

"From now on, Lucas will promote actively through various individual pursuits. We would like to deliver our thanks to the fans for their endless love toward our artists, and ask that you continue to show your attention and support," the statement added.

Fans have expressed their grief on the departure of their beloved idol from the group.

nct in my heart will always have 23 members â¾ï¸ #LUCAS pic.twitter.com/LNmIWunLQe — ð± (@melovebagel) May 10, 2023

Another fan wrote, "Lucas, who brought me into this fandom now that he decided to leave I don't even know what to feel. It's mix feelings tbh. Sad, angry, happy even disappointed."

Sad fact that i will never witness them as a complete member. I never imagine that i will be in this situation. Lucas, who brought me into this fandom now that he decided to leave i dont even know what to feel. It’s mix feelings tbh. Sad, angry, happy even disappointed. pic.twitter.com/FSypXuF7XF — ðâï¸ || LUCAS IS HERE (@icyfruity_) May 10, 2023

NCT is a South Korean boy band formed and managed by SM Entertainment. Introduced in January 2016, the group initially had 23 members and was divided into five different sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, and NCT DoJaeJung. They have been cited as K-pop's "most experimental boy band" due to their concept of having limitless members.

WayV, a seven-member sub-unit based in China and NCT's first overseas sub-unit, debuted on January 17, 2019, with the single album The Vision. The group is composed of six members: Kun, Ten, Winwin, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang. After a hiatus beginning in August 2021, Lucas departed from the group in May 2023.

Previously, Lucas became embroiled in multiple controversies related to his personal life, such as cheating during his relationships and gaslighting.

