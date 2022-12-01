×
Breaking News
K-pop stars HyunA and Dawn announce breakup

Updated on: 01 December,2022 02:37 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

HyunA took to Instagram to make the announcement

K-pop stars HyunA and Dawn announce breakup

Credit: HyunA on Instagram


K-pop star HyunA took to Instagram to announce that she and DAWN have broken up. Her post read, “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us kindly."


