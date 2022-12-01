K-pop stars HyunA and Dawn announce breakup

HyunA took to Instagram to make the announcement
Credit: HyunA on Instagram
K-pop star HyunA took to Instagram to announce that she and DAWN have broken up. Her post read, “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us kindly."
Here's how fans reacted
imma have to get hyuna and dawn back together— Elia (@sailortaelika) December 1, 2022
HYUNA & DAWN WERE IN MY DREAM— Ê nat â¡ villian É (@peomgyou) December 1, 2022
