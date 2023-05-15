Korean trot singer Haesoo dies by suicide at age 29

Korean trot singer Haesoo was found dead in her hotel room. The South Korean police have found a suicide note in the room as well.

Less than a month after K-pop star Moonbin took his own life at the age of 25, Korean trot singer Haesoo has reportedly died by suicide at the age of 29. Haesoo was found dead in her hotel room. The South Korean police have found a suicide note in the room as well. The police withheld the identity of the singer.

She was set to perform at an event on May 20. Her demise came into light after the South Korean media outlet Koreaboo reported that they received calls from organisers stating that Haesoo won't be attending the scheduled event as she has passed away.

Previously, on May 13, police had stated they had found the body of a singer in her hotel room but had withheld the identity. At the time, the police stated they had found a letter written by the singer and that they didn’t suspect any foul play.

YTN then revealed on May 15 that Haesoo, who was originally scheduled to perform at the festival on May 20, would be absent due to suddenly passing away.

Haesoo debuted in 2019 and has been steadily gaining fans through her single album, My Life, I Will. She reportedly was becoming more well known through her appearances on The Trot Show, AM Plaza, and Gayo Stage. Her performance on 'Immortal Song' took her popularity to new heights.

Last month, K-pop band ASTRO's member Moonbin died at the age of 25. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station reported that on April 19 at approximately 8:10 p.m. KST, Moonbin was found dead in his residence in the Gangnam district of Seoul by his manager, who immediately called the police, reported Soompi. The police stated, “It appears that Moonbin took his own life."

Prior to his passing, Moonbin was scheduled to perform at the upcoming Dream Concert as part of the ASTRO unit Moonbin&Sanha. The 2023 Dream Concert will be held on May 27 at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, and the concert will serve as the closing ceremony of the 2023 World Climate Industry Expo, which will be held in Busan from May 25 to 27.