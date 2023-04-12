Breaking News
Meet Aria, the second Indian to join a K-Pop band

Updated on: 12 April,2023 06:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aria, the member of the K-pop group X:IN is making headlines as she becomes the second Indian girl to be associated in the world of K-pop after Sriya Lenka, member of the K-pop group BLACKSWAN

Pic/ X:IN's Instagram


The growing popularity of K-Pop worldwide is undeniable. Musically and culturally, it has influenced young teenagers. Aria, the member of the K-Pop group X:IN is making headlines as she becomes the second Indian girl to be associated in the world of K-Pop after Sriya Lenka, member of the K-pop group BLACKSWAN. Aria made her debut with the album “Keeping The Fire,” released on April 11, 2023. The multinational girl group X:IN has five members including two Korean members, one Korean-Australian member, one Russian member, and Aria, who is an Indian member. 


Taking to their Instagram feed, the band officially announced Aria as the fifth and final member of the group on March 8, 2023. Fans from both India and Korea extended their love and support for Aria in the comments section.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by X:IN (@x.in_official)


A user commented, "Lots of love from India (heart emoji)"

Another user wrote, "We have to support Aria and all the members of X:IN very much just like we support Sriya from blackswan !!... As then only people get to know about them"

The debut album has received a lot of love from the fans. The band made a follow-up post after the album launch as they thanked the fans for their support and they can expect a lot more albums and performances.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by X:IN (@x.in_official)

In the caption, they wrote, "Thanks to everyone for all the love and support. Please look forward to our Music video and the upcoming performances. We love y'all" 

Aria has garnered a huge fan base in China as well when she showcased her skills as a performer with her pictures going viral on popular social media platforms.

Born on March 12, 2003, Aria hails from Kerela. Her birthname is Gauthami. Aria has dabbled in the film industry as a child actor in a Malayali film, Melvilasom (2011).

