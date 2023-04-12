South Korean actress Jung Chae-Yull passed away at 26

K-drama actress Jung Chae-Yull has been found dead in her apartment

Jung Chae-Yull's Instagram

South Korean actress Jung Chae-Yull has been found dead in her apartment. She was 26. Chae-Yull's death was announced by her management company on Tuesday, although the cause of her death is still unknown, reports nypost.com.



"We are here to deliver heartbreaking news. Actress Chae-Yull has left us,"Chae-Yull's agency, Management S, told MK News, as translated by Koreaboo.



"Her funeral will be held privately in accordance with the wishes of her family, who must be in greater sadness than anyone else," the statement continued.



"We hope you pray for the deceased so Chae-Yull, who was also sincere in her acting, may rest in peace."



"Our Chae-Yull was very hardworking. She was a deep-hearted and cool friend," the CEO of Chae-Yul's management agency told OSEN, according to the Independent. "In my opinion, it is hard to describe in words how amazing she was as an actress."



Jung Chae-Yull made her debut as a model in the 2016 reality series, 'Devil's Runway'. Chae-Yull gained popularity for her leading role in the Netflix series Zombie Detective. She was also praised for her work in K-drama comedy series ‘I Have Not Done My Best’ and the movie ‘Deep’, which was released in 2018. She was in the midst of filming the upcoming K-drama series, 'Wedding Impossible', where she was starring in a lead role. After the news came out, production has been stopped.

After the announcement of her passing away, fans have expressed their sadness and mourning by leaving comments on her latest Instagram post in which actress is sitting on the floor with headphones on.

