Oscars 2024: BTS' Jimin responsible for Ryan Gosling's missing guitar during 'Im Just Ken' performance

Ryan Gosling performed 'I'm Just Ken' from the original album of Greta Gerwig's directorial 'Barbie' at the Oscars 2024.

The power of pink took over the 96th Academy Award stage as actor Ryan Gosling performed 'I'm Just Ken' from the original album of Greta Gerwig's directorial 'Barbie'. Before starting the performance, "Barbie" actor Simu Liu urged the audience to turn on their phone lights and sing along to Gosling's performance.

Gosling wore a bright sparkling pink suit and pink gloves and started singing "I'm Just Ken". He then made his way to the stage, where he was joined by Mark Ronson on guitar and a handful of backup dancers. Slash also appeared on stage after contributing guitar to the song.

Joining Gosling were his fellow 'Kens' Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Despite all the prep, eagle-eyed fans and ‘Barbie’ movie buffs noticed that Ryan as Ken didn’t have his guitar. The reason was, that Gosling had gifted it to South Korean boy band BTS member Jimin.

When the first looks of the film were announced, ARMY noticed that Ryan's cowboy outfit was similar to that of Jimin in 'Permission to Dance'. Instead of adding fuel for being accused of copying the singer, Ryan simply took to the film's X account, and “he definitely wore it best.” After this, he shared a video message stating that he was passing on his most prized possession, the Ken guitar, as a “humble offering”.

Jimin also reached out to Ryan, thanking him for the same, and said in a video message, “Hi Ryan and Hi Ken. It’s Jimin. Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video so thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it. And I look forward to watching Barbie. Go Barbie!” He also shared a picture on Instagram of the guitar and wrote, “Thanks for having my outfit in #BarbieTheMovie! You rocked it, Ken."

Coming back to his Oscars performance, Gosling also made headlines after he got off the stage with the microphone in his hand and held it up to his "Barbie" collaborators Greta Gerwig, Robbie, and America Ferrera, who were all singing along with him. He also held the mic next to Emma Stone to sing along, too. The electrifying performance earned him a standing ovation.

(With inputs from IANS)