'Parasite' star Lee Sun-Kyun found dead as per reports, suicide suspected

A wave of shock has engulfed the South Korean community and more. Actor Lee Sun Gyun, who was previously involved in a drug case, has passed away

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide)

A wave of shock has engulfed the South Korean community and more. Actor Lee Sun-Kyun, who was previously involved in a drug case, has passed away. As per Korean media, one Asian, unconscious man was found in a parked car in Waryong Park, according to the report lodged at Seoul Seongbuk Police Station on December 27. The police had responded to an emergency call from a woman stating her husband had left her home after leaving behind a suicide note.

#LeeSunKyun was found without conscious in a vehicle parked somewhere in Seoul, there are also signs of burning charcoal at the scene. pic.twitter.com/b3WZ516ppR — K-Drama Casting (@kdramacasting) December 27, 2023

Now I can't hear your voice anymore ahjussi ð­

My condolences and rest in peace actor #LeeSunKyun ð¥ð¢ pic.twitter.com/G1Ho6Ub1yP — ð¥à±¿á²á²É£ •á´• (@Seon_Dimples) December 27, 2023

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" died, South Korea's emergency office said on Wednesday. As per the reports, Lee was found dead in a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said. Police earlier said an unconscious Lee was discovered at an unidentified Seoul location. South Korean media outlets, including Yonhap News Agency, reported that police had been searching for Lee after his family reported he left home after writing a message similar to a suicide note earlier on Wednesday.

On the morning of December 27, the authorities confirmed the individual's identity as Lee Sun Gyun. More evidence, such as burning charcoal briquettes in his car, indicated suicide.

Lee Sun Gyun drugs case

As per reports, the police are investigating eight people in the drug abuse case involving actor Lee Sun Kyun. Earlier, Seon Gyun Lee was booked on the charges of marijuana and psychotropic drugs under the Narcotics Control Act. Later, the police also arrested the manager of the Gangnam entertainment establishment, which Lee Sun Kyun was reportedly known to have frequently visited. Named as Mr B, the manager is accused of extorting 350 million wons from Lee Sun Kyun by allegedly threatening the 'Parasite' actor. Besides these arrests, another employee of the entertainment establishment was booked alongside five other people, which reportedly includes a composer, an aspiring singer and a member of a third-generation chaebol family.