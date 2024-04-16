After Park Bo Ram's death, many online users speculated that she might have taken her own life. However, her agency, XANADU Entertainment denies these claims

Park Bo Ram Death: 'Dynamic Love' singer's agency confirms 'no evidence of suicide or homicide'

Park Bo Ram Death: The South Korean singer famous for her role in the popular K-drama Reply 1988, passed away on April 11. After her death, many online users speculated that she might have taken her own life. However, her agency, XANADU Entertainment, released a statement on Monday debunking these rumors. According to the agency, an investigation and autopsy report revealed that suicide was not the cause of her death.

'Dynamic Love' singers agency clears up the rumours

As per a report by All Kpop, the statement stated, "An autopsy conducted this morning (April 15) revealed no evidence of homicide or suicide."

XANADU Entertainment shared info on Park Bo Ram's funeral plans. The ceremony will be on April 17 at 3 pm (KST) at the Funeral Home at Asan Medical Center, followed by the burial procession at Seoul Memorial Park later that day.

The statement read, "The autopsy showed no signs of homicide or suicide, and the exact results will be delivered to the bereaved family at a later date. Refrain from circulating rumours and speculative reports so that the bereaved family can properly send off the deceased on her last journey.”

"We ask for your prayers for Park Bo Ram as she peacefully departs, having passionately pursued her musical dreams." The statement concluded.

About Park Bo Ram's sudden Death

On April 11, Park Bo Ram's agency confirmed the news of her unfortunate death. They issued a statement that read, "We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11. All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace… The cause of death is currently being investigated by the police.”

Xanadu Entertainment added that funeral procedures will be held after consulting her family, and urged the public to refrain from making speculative reports. The police said an autopsy will be held Saturday to determine the cause of death, and an investigation into her death is ongoing, reported Korea JoongAng Daily.

Park Bo Ram gained attention when she appeared on the Mnet audition program 'SuperStar K2' in 2010. She received recognition for her exceptional singing skills and stage presence. After appearing on 'Superstar K2, Park Bo Ram made her official debut with the hit song 'Beautiful' in 2014, which gained popularity and ranked 19th on the annual music chart that year.