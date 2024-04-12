South Korean singer Park Bo Ram, famous for her song in the Kdrama Reply 1988, has passed away. The cause of her death is under investigation

South Korean singer Park Bo Ram

Listen to this article South Korean singer Park Bo Ram passes away at age 30, cause of death unknown x 00:00

South Korean singer Park Bo Ram has passed away at the age of 30. On the afternoon of April 11, 2024, Park was found collapsed in her home undergoing cardiac arrest in her home in Seoul and later died in hospital in Guri. The cause of death is still unknown. On the morning of April 12, her agency XANADU Entertainment confirmed that the singer had suddenly passed away the previous evening.

"It's true that Park Bo Ram died on April 11. The cause of death is currently being investigated by the police," stated the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All of our fellow artists and employees at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking to deliver sudden news to fans who support Park Bo Ram,” said the agency.

Xanadu Entertainment added that funeral procedures will be held after consulting her family, and urged the public to refrain from making speculative reports. The police said an autopsy will be held Saturday to determine the cause of death, and an investigation into her death is ongoing, reported Korea JoongAng Daily.

Park Bo Ram gained attention when she appeared on the Mnet audition program 'SuperStar K2' in 2010. She received recognition for her exceptional singing skills and stage presence. After appearing on 'Superstar K2, Park Bo Ram made her official debut with the hit song 'Beautiful' in 2014, which gained popularity and ranked 19th on the annual music chart that year.

Park Bo Ram continued to be active in the music industry, releasing various tracks, including 'Celepretty', 'Sorry', 'Pretty Bae', Dynamic Love', and more. She was known for her soulful vocals and timeless songs like Hyehwadong (Or Ssangmundong) for Reply 1988 and Please Say Something, Even Though It Is a Lie for W - Two Worlds.

In February this year, Park Bo Ram released a duet track, 'I Hope', with Huh Gak, celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut. With the release of her duet song with Huh Gak, her agency announced that the singer was preparing to release her studio album this year.