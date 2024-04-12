Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Wounds of glory BTS Kim Taehyung shows off red marks on his bare back ARMYs concerned
<< Back to Elections 2024

'Wounds of glory': BTS Kim Taehyung shows off red marks on his bare back, ARMYs concerned

Updated on: 12 April,2024 03:41 PM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Kim Taehyung took to Weverse to post a picture of his back. In the picture, Kim Taehyung sported some bright red marks, which he called 'wounds of glory'

'Wounds of glory': BTS Kim Taehyung shows off red marks on his bare back, ARMYs concerned

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

Listen to this article
'Wounds of glory': BTS Kim Taehyung shows off red marks on his bare back, ARMYs concerned
x
00:00

BTS member Kim Taehyung is currently serving in the Korean military, making his country and his fanbase proud. Amid this, the K-pop star took to his Instagram to drop some drool-worthy pictures of himself. Of course, within seconds, ARMYs lapped up the pictures and started fangirling hard over these new pictures.


Minutes later, however, Kim Taehyung aka V took to Weverse to post a picture of his back, which he captioned 'Wounds of Glory'. However, the picture showed bright red marks on V's back. 


BTS Kim Taehyung drops drool-worthy pictures of himself looking buff


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

On April 12, Kim Taehyung took to Weverse to post a picture of his back. In the picture, Kim Taehyung sported some bright red marks, which he called 'wounds of glory,' suggesting that he earned this through the hard work he's been putting in while serving in the military. While some of the BTS ARMYs were in awe of his buff body others expressed concern over the red marks.

One user said, "WHAT THE HELL? WHAT THE HELL?!?!??!?!?!?!?!?"

"After military they'll be so normal with showing us their naked pictures I'm sure😭 get ready guyssss😭" read one comment. 

Another fan speculated, "Ok V have cholinergic urticaria, in this situation become allergic to high temperature...it often happens after work out when body temperature is high😭😭"

The K-pop sensation also dropped a few more pictures on his Instagram stories. One picture showed him in the gym. In another picture, V posed in the mirror while showcasing the muscle in his arms. 

Take a look at what ARMYs had to say about these pictures: 

Previous update about BTS RM and V

BTS leader RM and V, aka Kim Taehyung, have completed their training at the Nonsan Training Centre. The duo earned top honours for their exceptional performance. Now, they will be proceeding with their duties at the training camp. Videos and pictures from the graduation ceremony have surfaced, and they showcase the singers receiving their honours. This milestone marks an important event in BTS RM and V's military lives.

On January 16, much-anticipated videos of the military graduation ceremony surfaced on the internet. The clips showcased the K-pop singers in their military uniforms. They were seen standing in a row, where they looked solemn and focused. Earlier, a press release from BIGHIT Music informed ARMYs about the upcoming schedule of the loved singers.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS Kim Taehyung Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK