BTS member Kim Taehyung is currently serving in the Korean military, making his country and his fanbase proud. Amid this, the K-pop star took to his Instagram to drop some drool-worthy pictures of himself. Of course, within seconds, ARMYs lapped up the pictures and started fangirling hard over these new pictures.

Minutes later, however, Kim Taehyung aka V took to Weverse to post a picture of his back, which he captioned 'Wounds of Glory'. However, the picture showed bright red marks on V's back.

BTS Kim Taehyung drops drool-worthy pictures of himself looking buff

On April 12, Kim Taehyung took to Weverse to post a picture of his back. In the picture, Kim Taehyung sported some bright red marks, which he called 'wounds of glory,' suggesting that he earned this through the hard work he's been putting in while serving in the military. While some of the BTS ARMYs were in awe of his buff body others expressed concern over the red marks.

One user said, "WHAT THE HELL? WHAT THE HELL?!?!??!?!?!?!?!?"

"After military they'll be so normal with showing us their naked pictures I'm sure😭 get ready guyssss😭" read one comment.

Another fan speculated, "Ok V have cholinergic urticaria, in this situation become allergic to high temperature...it often happens after work out when body temperature is high😭😭"



The K-pop sensation also dropped a few more pictures on his Instagram stories. One picture showed him in the gym. In another picture, V posed in the mirror while showcasing the muscle in his arms.

Take a look at what ARMYs had to say about these pictures:

KIM TAEHYUNG OUR HOT CAPTAIN pic.twitter.com/vGv1v5Ilo4 — *✧ ꪜ ⓥ (@taeteluv_) April 12, 2024

KIM TAEHYUNG CAME HOME pic.twitter.com/F5qGcJvGUJ — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) April 12, 2024

God created other men and sent Kim Taehyung as an apology 🧎🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/c6bP136Bdz — nush ⁷ (@raplinebase) April 12, 2024

Only Kim Taehyung can look hot and cute at the same time 😭



Face 🤏 body 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YYjvvuQAq5 — Jiya 💗FRI(END)S💗 (@Iam_Kths) April 12, 2024

Previous update about BTS RM and V

BTS leader RM and V, aka Kim Taehyung, have completed their training at the Nonsan Training Centre. The duo earned top honours for their exceptional performance. Now, they will be proceeding with their duties at the training camp. Videos and pictures from the graduation ceremony have surfaced, and they showcase the singers receiving their honours. This milestone marks an important event in BTS RM and V's military lives.

On January 16, much-anticipated videos of the military graduation ceremony surfaced on the internet. The clips showcased the K-pop singers in their military uniforms. They were seen standing in a row, where they looked solemn and focused. Earlier, a press release from BIGHIT Music informed ARMYs about the upcoming schedule of the loved singers.