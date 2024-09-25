Actor Park Seo-joon has officially assured fans that the second season of the show will deliver even more exciting action than the first season, find out here!

Gyeongseong Creature 2

There's no holding 'Gyeongseong Creature' fans back now, because, actor Park Seo-joon has officially assured fans that the second season of the show will deliver even more exciting action than the first season.

Gyeongseong Creature 2: Park Seo-joon promises bigger, better action

Park mentioned during a press event for the Netflix series, which took place at Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan District that, "The action sequences in Season 2 are much more elaborate. With a different setting and style, there's a lot more to see,"

Co-star Han So-hee revealed that she faced new challenges in this season. "It was my first time using a wire for stunts, and after spending so much time suspended in the air, I think my fear of heights has vanished," she joked. Her character, now with superhuman abilities, needed quicker and more accurate movements, which she spent a lot of time perfecting.

Brush up on the series before Gyeongseong Creature 2 drops

Park Seo-joon plays the character Jang Tae-sang, as per Netflix, the character, "Jang Tae-sang is the wealthiest man in Gyeongseong and the master of the city’s biggest pawn shop, the House of Golden Treasure. Anyone who needs anything in the Bonjeong district — money, objects, or even people’s lives — must go through him. Under threat from the Japanese police commissioner Ishikawa, whose beloved Korean mistress is missing, Tae-sang crosses paths with the sleuth Chae-ok and finds an entirely different kind of life awaiting him."

Gyeongseong Creature is coming back on September 27. Netflix stated that, "Season 2 will move from the tumultuous spring of 1945 to the bustling streets of 2024 Seoul, Netflix announced. This continuation further entwines the fates of Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok and takes a dramatic leap through time, as revealed in the Season 1 post-credit teaser. In the new footage, a character called Ho-jae, bearing a striking resemblance to Jang Tae-sang, turns to reveal a mysterious scar and the setting transitions to Seoul in 2024."

Director Chung Dong-yoon told Netflix, “Season 2 presents a story with a completely different charm. The change in space and time period will provide a clear distinction, offering an expanded universe feel.”

The show Gyeongseong Creature is written by Kang Eun-kyung, who worked on Dr. Romantic and Kang Chi, The Beginning, and directed by Chung Dong-yoon, known for Hot Stove League.