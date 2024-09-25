Breaking News
Get ready to be blown away! Park Seo-joon promises even more epic action in 'Gyeongseong Creature 2'

Updated on: 25 September,2024 07:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actor Park Seo-joon has officially assured fans that the second season of the show will deliver even more exciting action than the first season, find out here!






There's no holding 'Gyeongseong Creature' fans back now, because, actor Park Seo-joon has officially assured fans that the second season of the show will deliver even more exciting action than the first season.


Gyeongseong Creature 2: Park Seo-joon promises bigger, better action


Park mentioned during a press event for the Netflix series, which took place at Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan District that, "The action sequences in Season 2 are much more elaborate. With a different setting and style, there's a lot more to see," 


Co-star Han So-hee revealed that she faced new challenges in this season. "It was my first time using a wire for stunts, and after spending so much time suspended in the air, I think my fear of heights has vanished," she joked. Her character, now with superhuman abilities, needed quicker and more accurate movements, which she spent a lot of time perfecting.

Brush up on the series before Gyeongseong Creature 2 drops

Park Seo-joon plays the character Jang Tae-sang, as per Netflix, the character, "Jang Tae-sang is the wealthiest man in Gyeongseong and the master of the city’s biggest pawn shop, the House of Golden Treasure. Anyone who needs anything in the Bonjeong district — money, objects, or even people’s lives — must go through him. Under threat from the Japanese police commissioner Ishikawa, whose beloved Korean mistress is missing, Tae-sang crosses paths with the sleuth Chae-ok and finds an entirely different kind of life awaiting him."

Gyeongseong Creature is coming back on September 27. Netflix stated that, "Season 2 will move from the tumultuous spring of 1945 to the bustling streets of 2024 Seoul, Netflix announced. This continuation further entwines the fates of Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok and takes a dramatic leap through time, as revealed in the Season 1 post-credit teaser. In the new footage, a character called Ho-jae, bearing a striking resemblance to Jang Tae-sang, turns to reveal a mysterious scar and the setting transitions to Seoul in 2024."

Director Chung Dong-yoon told Netflix, “Season 2 presents a story with a completely different charm. The change in space and time period will provide a clear distinction, offering an expanded universe feel.”

The show Gyeongseong Creature is written by Kang Eun-kyung, who worked on Dr. Romantic and Kang Chi, The Beginning, and directed by Chung Dong-yoon, known for Hot Stove League.

