A Japanese woman in her 50s who was panned for kissing BTS member Jin without consent at the meet and greet in June 2024 has found relief after the South Korean police suspended its probe, given that she is stationed abroad. According to Korea Times, the authorities are finding it difficult to contact her and have temporarily halted the investigation. Per police regulations, a probe can be suspended if the person of interest remains abroad for over two months and cannot be questioned. That being said, the case remains open.

What happened at the event

The incident occurred during the first public event organised by BTS in June 2024 after Jin was discharged from the military. The event coincided with the band’s debut anniversary. Jin was to meet 1000 fans and share a free hug. However, a Japanese woman abruptly kissed Jin on his cheek, which left the K-pop idol uncomfortable. The incident angered the BTS ARMY, and one fan filed a criminal complaint against the woman, leading to a police investigation.

The accused woman wrote about the kiss in an online blog post, which read, "My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft.”

Meanwhile, the police have also discovered evidence suggesting another woman may have inappropriately touched Jin during the same event. They are yet to locate her.

BTS Jin’s life after military discharge

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. He conducted a meet and greet with fans, collaborated with luxury brands, and also became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he discussed his new album ‘Happy’ and even performed the song ‘Running Wild’ which marked his solo debut on the chat show.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.