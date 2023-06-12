Actress Park Soo Ryun, who starred in the Kdrama Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae-in and Jisoo, has passed away in a fatal accident

South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, who starred in the Kdrama Snowdrop, has passed away after a fatal accident. She was 29.

South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, who starred in the Kdrama Snowdrop, has passed away after a fatal accident. She was 29. The actress died after a fatal fall down a flight of stairs, according to reports.

Korean media outlets report that on Saturday, Park Soo Ryn fell down a flight of stairs while returning home. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors "declared her brain dead after resuscitating her."

The bereaved family decided to donate her organs to honour the deceased who was known for her warm heart, reported Soompi. Park Soo Ryun’s mother shared, “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

Park Soo Ryun’s mortuary is located at Suwon Hospital of Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center, and the procession will take place on June 13.

Park Soo Ryun debuted in 2018 through a recital of the creative musical 'il tenore' and appeared in numerous musicals such as 'Finding Kim Jong Wook', 'Passing Through Love', 'Siddhartha', and 'The Day We Loved' (literal titles).

Her last role was in the Kdrama Snowdrop, which was also released in India on Disney+ Hotstar. Jung Hae-in, Jisoo, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, and Jung Yoo-jin play pivotal roles in the show. Snowdrop is set in November and December 1987. Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in) plays a graduate student who is found covered in blood by Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo), a female university student who hides him from the government in her dorm room. However, it is revealed that Soo-ho is not who he appears to be. Against the backdrop of political upheaval, the pair's story unfolds and the two develop a romantic relationship.

It seems Park Soo Ryun played one of the university students. After appearing in Snowdrop, Park Soo Ryun had uploaded multiple pictures with the cast members. One of the pictures also featured June Rae. She wrote in the caption, “Jung Hae In sunbaenim (senior), although my role was very small, thank you for staying until the very end (of our scenes) and taking care of each university student! I hope to meet you on another project."